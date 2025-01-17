Rural India makes up 55% of the 886 million internet users in 2024: Report

New Delhi: The internet user base in India is set to surpass 900 million by 2025, driven by the growing use of Indic languages for digital content.

The ‘Internet in India Report 2024,’ jointly prepared by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and KANTAR, reveals that the number of Active Internet Users in India reached 886 million in 2024, marking a robust 8% year-on-year growth.

Rural India, with 488 million users, leads this growth and now accounts for 55% of the total internet population.

Base: ICUBE 2024 All India Population, 1516 Million

The report highlights the increasing role of Indic languages in shaping internet consumption patterns. Nearly all internet users (98%) accessed content in Indic languages, with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam emerging as the most popular due to their extensive availability.

Over half (57%) of urban internet users prefer consuming content in regional languages, underscoring the growing demand for local language content across platforms.

Biswapriya Bhattacharya, Director B2B and Technology, Kantar Insights – South Asia, commented, “AI has emerged as a significant game changer over the past year. Nine out of ten internet users have interacted with apps featuring embedded AI capabilities. The benefits of AI are no longer confined to a small segment of internet users but extend across the entire user spectrum. The widespread acceptance and enthusiasm surrounding AI should encourage digital companies to introduce more next-generation AI features in India. At the same time, these companies must ensure their solutions are both accurate and ethical.”

The report highlights that the digital gender gap in India is steadily narrowing, with 47 % of all internet users in the country being women, so far the highest. Female internet users now form a significant portion of shared device users in rural India: 58%. This marks substantial progress in making digital access more inclusive and equitable over the years.

While internet penetration continues to grow, the pace has moderated, especially in urban areas, compared to the exponential growth seen in previous years. Rural India, however, continues to witness double the growth rate of urban regions, reflecting the untapped potential in these areas.

Urban India leads in the adoption of non-traditional devices such as smart TVs and smart speakers, which have grown by 54% between 2023 and 2024. Concurrently, mobile devices remain the primary means of accessing the internet across both urban and rural demographics.

Rural India dominates online engagement for top activities, including OTT video and music streaming, online communication, and social media usage, outpacing urban users in these categories. Conversely, activities like net commerce, digital payments, and online education are still more prevalent among urban populations.

‘Internet in India’ report based on the ICUBE 2024 study, covering over 90,000+ households across all states and Union Territories of India (barring Lakshadweep), is an annual report which is the most comprehensive survey of internet usage in the country. The report is jointly prepared by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and KANTAR, the world’s leading marketing data and analytics company.