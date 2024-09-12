Radio ad volumes spike by 3% in Jan-June 2024, compared to Jan-Jun 2023: TAM AdEx

New Delhi: In Jan-June 2024, radio ad volumes increased by 3% compared to the same period in 2023, with services leading the sectors, holding a 31% share, according to TAM AdEx report for radio.

LIC remained the top advertiser, followed by Maruti Suzuki, while LIC Housing Finance and Alishan led as top brands.

According to the TAM AdEx report:

- The Computer Printers category saw the highest growth, expanding 8.3 times.

- Gujarat led with 20% of ad volumes, followed by Maharashtra at 19%. Among cities, Jaipur retained the top spot with a 9% share of total ad volumes.

- Evening was the preferred time for radio ads, followed by morning and afternoon slots. Evening and morning combined accounted for 69% of ad volumes.

- Shorter ads gained popularity, with commercials under 40 seconds making up 94% of ad volumes in 2024.

Ad volumes have consistently risen, with a 9% increase from 2022 to 2024, and a 6% growth between 2022 and 2023. The services, auto, and properties/real estate sectors dominated, together making up 50% of total ad volumes.

Top brands like LIC Jeevan Utsav, Acko General Auto Insurance, and Vision 204 were new additions to the top 10 list, while categories like cars saw a 57% rise in ad volumes, and retail outlets/jewellers grew by 29%. Schools were the only new entrant to the top 10 categories list in 2024.