Programmatic ads rule, Amazon tops advertiser charts: TAM AdEx India

New Delhi: The digital advertising landscape witnessed explosive growth in 2024, with ad impressions soaring by a remarkable 12.7 times compared to 2020, according to the latest report by TAM AdEx India on the digital advertising trends.

The report, titled "A Pixelated view into Digital Advertising Trends for Y 2024," provides a comprehensive analysis of the digital advertising ecosystem, highlighting key trends and insights.

The Services sector led the pack in ad impressions, capturing a substantial 49% share, followed by Banking/Finance/Investment and Computers. During Y 2024, Personal Healthcare and Telecom Products were the new entrants compared to Y 2023 in Top Sectors and secured 8 th & 9th positions respectively. The Top 2 Sectors added more than 55% share of ad impressions on Digital medium.

E-commerce dominated the category landscape, with E-com-other services leading at a 12% share of ad impressions. Cellular Phones—Smart Phones was the only new entrant in the top categories in 2024 over 2023. Together, the top 10 categories added 45% share of ad impressions. Amazon Online India emerged as the top advertiser. In 2024, Google descended to 9th position compared to its 4th position in Y 2023.

More than 155K advertisers were present on the digital medium during Y 2024. Programmatic advertising remained the most popular method, accounting for 88% of total ad impressions. Single Image Ads dominated the creative space with a 50% share of ad impressions, followed by Video Ads at 23%.