Parle, Britannia, Amul top-most chosen FMCG brands: Brand Footprint 2025 report

New Delhi: Worldpanel by Numerator released the 13th edition of its annual Brand Footprint India report on Wednesday, ranking the most chosen FMCG brands across in-home and out-of-home consumption based on Consumer Reach Points (CRPs).
CRPs account for both the number of consumers purchasing a brand and the frequency of purchase within a calendar year.
FMCG brand choices in India continued to grow in 2024, though at a slower pace compared to the previous year, primarily due to a deceleration in the foods and beverages sector.
Post-pandemic, Indian brands continue to exhibit stronger growth potential relative to global averages (60:40 in India versus 50:50 globally). Smaller and emerging brands recorded higher CRP growth in 2024, while growth among larger brands showed signs of slowing.
In the in-home category, Parle retained its leading position with 8,605 million CRPs, followed by Britannia with 8,241 million, Amul at 6,517 million, Clinic Plus at 3,977 million, and Surf Excel at 3,438 million, which entered the Top 5 for the first time. Surf Excel climbed from 8th in 2023 to 6th in 2024 and now secures 5th place. Haldiram’s also entered the Top 10, rising from 19th in 2023 to 11th in 2024 and now reaching 10th.
K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, South Asia, Worldpanel by Numerator, highlighted the significance of penetration gains, saying, "Some of these brands, which have had the highest penetration gains, are given here. For example, Surf Excel has gained 4.9 penetration points. Now, you might think that 4.9 is a significant gain, but it is a substantial gain because 1% penetration gain will mean a considerable increase in the number of consumers added to the brand."
Other notable growth stories included Balaji, which expanded its rural presence with small packs, adding 10 million new shoppers and recording 22% CRP growth.
Everest added 7 million new shoppers, achieving 10% CRP growth through distribution expansion and a wider spices range. Goodknight increased its reach by 9 million new shoppers, growing by 14% through innovations such as anti-mosquito incense sticks and affordable repellents.
Wagh Bakri added 5 million new shoppers, marking a 19% CRP growth by expanding beyond western India. Godrej Expert Crème grew by 15 million new shoppers, a 37% increase, aided by affordable packs and rural distribution.
Ramakrishnan noted, "Their growth is fundamentally on top of their potential focus and expanding into new, similar markets for their new consoles. They have a huge focus on the small packs, in the trial packs, which means the more the number of packs, the greater the mobile frequency of their new consumers."
In the out-of-home category, Britannia retained leadership with 655 million CRPs, followed by Haldiram’s at 510 million, Cadbury at 460 million, Balaji at 458 million, and Parle at 299 million. Balaji recorded 41% CRP growth and Amul 19%, reflecting strong performance. The top five continued to be dominated by snacking brands, demonstrating the sustained strength of India’s out-of-home snacking culture.
Ramakrishnan explained, "Very clearly, out-of-home choice of brands is different from in-home. Britannia leads the pack, followed by Balaji, Haldiram’s, Cadbury, and Parle. Congratulations to all these brands that are making it to the top of the list."
He further noted that CRP improvement is achieved either through increasing penetration or purchase frequency. Brands such as Godrej Expert Crème and Arokyas milk have leveraged attractive pack sizes and distribution strategies to improve both metrics. Beverage growth has slowed in line with overall FMCG trends, which may partly reflect weather disruptions and the broader market environment.
The report’s methodology is channel-agnostic, covering purchases from retail, modern trade, and quick commerce. As Ramakrishnan emphasised, "We go by what the consumer chooses, irrespective of where the consumer chose it from. As long as the brand comes into a home or into the consumption basket, we include that."
The top ten most chosen in-home FMCG brands in 2024 were Parle Products (8,605 million CRPs), Britannia (8,241 million), Amul (6,517 million), Clinic Plus (3,977 million), Surf Excel (3,438 million), Tata Consumer Products (3,096 million), Sunfeast (2,856 million), Nandini (2,765 million), Haldiram’s (2,513 million), and Aavin (2,505 million). The top ten most chosen out-of-home FMCG brands were Britannia (655 million CRPs), Balaji (510 million), Haldiram’s (460 million), Cadbury (458 million), Parle Products (299 million), Amul (296 million), Lay’s (275 million), Kurkure (210 million), Sunfeast (168 million), and Bingo (166 million).
Concluding the report, Ramakrishnan said, "Consumer choice remains the most reliable test of a brand’s strength, and Brand Footprint has consistently captured this reality for over a decade. Growth comes from expanding the shopper base, whether through innovation, new formats, or deeper rural reach. While larger brands are experiencing a slowdown, the market remains vibrant with regional and challenger brands steadily gaining ground."