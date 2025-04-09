Over half of Gen Z adults struggle with healthcare costs, quality, and misinformation online: Survey

Mumbai: Burson recently published a global report on Gen Z adults’ attitudes toward health, ‘Gen Z: Calling for Healthcare Connection and Change’.

The report’s India-specific findings offer insights into Gen Z’s perceptions and preferences related to healthcare services and providers.

In addition to the global survey, the report includes believability findings from Decipher Health that analysed a select set of the survey’s findings affecting Gen Z audiences. Burson’s cognitive AI solution forecasted very high believability scores relative to the survey.

Gen Z is redefining health and wellness, prioritising preventive care like never before. With access to digital health tools, personalized wellness plans, and mental health resources, they are making informed decisions about their well-being. Their emphasis on self-care, technology-driven health management, and demand for transparency from healthcare providers reflects a shift toward a more engaged and empowered approach to personal health.

The report’s key findings include:

Positive outlook on healthcare: Nearly four in five (78% of respondents) say they experience one positive emotion when taking responsibility for their healthcare.

Shifting priorities post-COVID: 67% of respondents say they increasingly focus on physical health and 63% give high importance to mental health.

Challenges faced: 53% of the respondents said facing significant challenges regarding affordability and access to quality care as well as misleading information related to health in the online space.

In-person care: 66% of Gen Z in India prioritise in-person care and value connections. 77% of Indian Gen Z surveyed further said that they trust doctors and 68% rely on hospitals and clinics.

Importance of healthcare service providers: 59% of the Gen Z respondents said that they understand the integral role of healthcare companies in their wellness journey.

Alternative treatment options: 53% of Gen Z respondents said they are open to holistic or alternative medical treatment.

Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Burson Group India, said, “Gen Z, the digital-native generation, is gradually taking responsibility for their own healthcare. However, a lot of misconceptions and generalisations around their approach to health exist. It’s important to share the true picture, and this study provides a comprehensive overview of what this generation values. The insights will be important for healthcare providers, policymakers, and communicators seeking to effectively engage with this demographic.”

Hemali Mahajan, Managing Director, GCI Health India, said, “This report captures key trends and insights essential to understanding the future of healthcare in India. Gen Z's emphasis on in-person care, coupled with an openness to digital health solutions, presents a unique opportunity for healthcare providers to create integrated and personalised experiences that meet their evolving needs. By addressing the challenges of affordability and accessibility, we can empower this generation to take greater control of their health and well-being.”