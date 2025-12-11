New Delhi: India recorded the fastest transaction growth globally during Black Friday 2025, according to insights from Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), a platform connecting the commerce ecosystem.

Online transaction volume in India grew by 14.6%, outpacing growth in APAC, Americas, and EMEA markets. While average cart values moderated slightly, overall revenue increased, reflecting a value-conscious pattern in which consumers made more frequent purchases with smaller baskets.

Unlike regions such as EMEA, which recorded balanced growth in Home & Garden (+10.9%) and Sports and Outdoor (+11.1%), Indian shoppers demonstrated budget-conscious behaviour, exploring product options extensively and transacting more often at lower basket sizes.

The data indicate a shift in Indian ecommerce behaviour, moving from large single-basket purchases to micro-transactions, with higher digital engagement and more pre-purchase research. Factors contributing to this trend may include the rise of first-time online shoppers, close attention to discounts, and high interest in price-sensitive categories.

Medhavi Singh, Country Head, Criteo India, said, “This year’s Black Friday performance highlights how quickly the trend is gaining traction in India. The strong rise in online shopping activity shows that Indian consumers are increasingly embracing global sales events and are more willing to explore value-driven buying opportunities. As India’s retail market continues to expand, we can expect events like Black Friday to become even more prominent in shaping consumer behaviour and driving festive-season demand.”