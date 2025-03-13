Non-FCT strategies strong alternatives to traditional ads on IPL: Report

New Delhi: With IPL 2025 just 9 days away, the Crisp Insight’s eDART-IPL24 report, in collaboration with Kadence International, provides key insights into IPL advertising effectiveness, challenging the notion that higher ad spends guarantee stronger brand recall.

According to the study, despite over 100 brands advertising during IPL 2024, only a few brands were able to break through the clutter and be spontaneously recalled by consumers.

It stated that some of the most recalled brands—Jio, Tata Group, Slice, BKT, and Paytm—achieved high visibility without running traditional advertisements.

“Their strong recall underscores the growing impact of non-FCT (non-traditional advertising) strategies such as team sponsorships, stadium branding, segment sponsorships and TV screen placements,” the report mentioned.

"Sponsorships and strategic brand placements are proving to be just as powerful, if not more, than traditional advertising in high-impact events like IPL," said Ritesh Ghosal, Founder at CrispInsight. "Jio, Tata Group, and Paytm’s strong recall without conventional ads reinforces that visibility-driven strategies are critical to maximising impact. Brands must rethink their IPL marketing approach and balance traditional advertising with smarter, recall-focused placements."

Aman Makkar, Kadence International, emphasised the need for brands to adapt to changing consumer behavior. "IPL is one of the most competitive advertising platforms, and with numerous brands vying for attention, standing out requires more than just high ad spends. Strategic sponsorships, in-stadium branding, and seamless brand integration within the event ecosystem are proving to be equally—if not more—effective in driving recall and engagement."

The report highlighted a contrast between GRP spend and actual brand recall. Dream11, with 1,730 GRPs, emerged as the most effective advertiser with a 37.7% recall, demonstrating the power of a well-executed advertising and sponsorship mix. Similarly, My11Circle, with a smaller spend of 634 GRPs, also saw a recall of 14%, highlighting the critical role of strategic messaging, creative execution and brand integration with IPL.

Conversely, brands with heavy ad investments struggled to achieve significant recall. Vimal (3,016 GRPs) recorded just 2.4% recall, Parle (2,615 GRPs) saw 4.1%, and Kamla Pasand (1,902 GRPs) managed only 4.2%. This data underscores that ad volume alone does not guarantee impact—strategic placement and audience engagement are essential.

With IPL ad rates rising each year, the findings emphasise that IPL marketing success depends not just on how much a brand spends, but on how effectively it spends it. Non-FCT strategies such as team sponsorships, on-screen placements, and stadium branding are proving to be strong alternatives to traditional ads, offering sustained visibility throughout the tournament, according to the report.