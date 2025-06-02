Majority of CMOs to invest over $10 million annually in GenAI, BCG survey finds

New Delhi: A majority of chief marketing officers (CMOs) are significantly ramping up their investments in generative artificial intelligence (GenAI), with 71% planning to allocate over $10 million annually towards the technology over the next three years, according to a new global survey by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

This marks a notable rise from 57% recorded in the previous year. The report, titled How CMOs Are Scaling GenAI in Turbulent Times, is based on responses from CMOs across Asia, Europe and North America and was conducted in April and May 2025.

The findings suggest that optimism around GenAI continues to grow, with 83% of CMOs expressing confidence in 2025, compared to 74% in 2023. At the same time, concerns regarding its use have dropped substantially.

Over a third of respondents reported that the integration of GenAI had led to improvements in customer experience and the quality and volume of content produced. However, fewer CMOs than last year said they had seen gains in operational efficiency, including time saved from manual tasks. Still, around 60% expect GenAI to boost revenues by 5% or more in key marketing areas.

“As CMOs in India and globally navigate an increasingly dynamic business landscape, what stands out is that GenAI is no longer a future consideration—it’s a present-day growth lever. With over 70% of global CMOs planning to invest upwards of $10 million annually and 60% expecting incremental growth of 5% or more, the momentum is unmistakable. The real impact of GenAI can be seen in personalization at scale, accelerating content velocity, especially across immersive formats like video, and reimagining end-to-end customer journeys. At the same time, there is a clear need to strengthen measurement and build internal capabilities. It’s particularly encouraging to see B2B marketers leading the charge in areas like AI agents, custom product descriptions, and predictive analytics, reflecting a clear intent to integrate GenAI into both strategic planning and operational execution,” said Parul Bajaj, India Leader, Marketing, Sales & Pricing at BCG.

“GenAI is rapidly becoming embedded in the marketing function,” added Mark Abraham, a BCG managing director and global leader of the firm’s personalization business. “Even in the current turbulent macroeconomic environment, we’re seeing CMOs invest in shifting from isolated pilots to scaled GenAI use cases, enhancing personalization and marketing operations.”

The report highlights video generation, AI-driven personalization, and agentic AI as key areas of emerging interest. While video is expected to become central to future content strategies, many CMOs are already applying predictive analytics for tailored product recommendations and optimal content delivery timing.

More advanced uses such as churn prediction and personalized offers are currently being piloted, with some companies reporting up to three times the return on investment from personalised offerings compared to generic ones.

The role of AI agents is also expanding, particularly among B2B firms, with one-third of B2B CMOs and nearly a quarter of B2C CMOs listing it as a top investment priority. However, measurement of GenAI’s return on investment remains a low priority for many, with several CMOs relying on previous infrastructure for data collection rather than focusing on new tools for tracking outcomes.

Talent development, on the other hand, continues to be a focus, as companies face a shortage of skilled professionals in GenAI. Many marketing teams are using internal initiatives such as hackathons and AI incubators to upskill existing employees rather than hiring externally.

“In conversations with CMOs, it’s clear that GenAI has become a core part of how modern marketing teams operate,” said Lauren Wiener, a BCG managing director and global lead for the firm’s Marketing practice.