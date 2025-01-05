Korean beauty brands see 2.5x growth in India: Report

New Delhi: Nykaa has released its Nykaa Trends Report for 2024, offering a glimpse into the evolving shopping habits of Indian consumers. The report highlights a year marked by late-night shopping sprees, the rising popularity of K-beauty, and significant shifts in fashion choices.

Beauty trends that defined 2024

Late-night shopping frenzy: One of the most striking trends of 2024 was the surge in late-night beauty shopping. According to the report, night owls drove a 60% increase in purchases during the late hours, with lipsticks, serums, and sheet masks being the top choices for midnight indulgences. This trend indicates a growing preference for convenience and flexibility in shopping times.

Eyeshadows in the Spotlight: Eyeshadow palettes saw a significant rise in popularity, with the MARS Dance Of Joy Eyeshadow Palette - 2 and Nykaa Cosmetics Eyes On Me Quad 01 Night Out emerging as customer favorites. These palettes allowed shoppers to create a variety of looks, from soft pinks to dramatic smokey eyes.

K-beauty craze continues: Korean beauty brands experienced a 2.5X growth rate compared to the platform average. Brands like COSRX, TONYMOLY, The Face Shop, and LANEIGE solidified their positions in Indian skincare routines, reflecting a continued fascination with K-beauty products.

Global glam: International brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Beauty Of Joseon, and e.l.f. Cosmetics saw a 1.5X growth rate, indicating a growing acceptance of global beauty trends among Indian consumers.

Men embrace luxury: Luxury fragrances from Dior, Clinique, Davidoff, and YSL became must-haves for male shoppers, with one fragrance sold every 10 minutes. Men's skincare favorites included Kama Ayurveda, Kiehl’s, and Clinique, highlighting a growing interest in premium grooming products.

The rise of skincare routines: Nykaa’s signature CSMS (Cleanse, Serum, Moisturizer, Sunscreen) routine saw a 30% increase in adopters, reflecting a shift towards more comprehensive skincare regimens.

Gifting galore: Valentine’s Day emerged as the top gifting occasion, with Victoria's Secret perfumes, Bath & Body Works lotions, and M.A.C lipsticks being customer favorites. Surprisingly, Wednesdays were the most popular days for gifting.

Charlotte Tilbury takes center stage: Charlotte Tilbury products, including Foundations, Compacts, Setting Sprays, and the iconic Pillow Talk lipstick, saw a 3X growth rate. This brand's popularity underscores the Indian market's appetite for high-end beauty products.

Trending ingredients: Searches for Peptide Booster Serum, Alpha Arbutin, and Ceramide Mochi Toners spiked by 150%, reflecting rising interest in targeted skincare solutions for texture, brightening, and hydration.

Newcomers’ favourites: First-time shoppers gravitated towards essentials like moisturizers, facewashes, and sunscreens. Lakme and Maybelline emerged as the go-to brands for newcomers, indicating a preference for trusted and affordable options.

Fashion front runners

Comfort meets style: Nykd bras by Nykaa continued to dominate the innerwear market, with the Ultimate Strapless Bra and Easy Peasy Slip-On Cami Bra being bestsellers. This trend highlights the growing demand for comfortable yet stylish innerwear.

Shop ‘til you drop – Women take their time: Women were found to be more meticulous shoppers, browsing 70% more products before making a purchase. In contrast, men preferred a quicker, no-wait shopping experience.

Fashion’s youngest trendsetters: Infant fashion emerged as the fastest-growing category on Nykaa Fashion, indicating that the youngest generation is already setting trends.

Late-night splurges: The shopping spree didn’t stop at sunset, with 30% of purchases happening post 8 PM. Shoppers spent 65% more at night than during the day, highlighting the convenience of late-night shopping.