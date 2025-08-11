Kantar report shows 39% growth in India’s health and wellness searches

New Delhi: Kantar, a global marketing data and analytics firm, has released its latest report titled ‘Health and Wellness in India,’ which examines significant changes in consumer behaviour and preferences within the health and wellness sector.

Bringing on data from Kantar’s ‘India in Search’ report, which analyses Google search trends from 2024, the study explores 15 key areas shaping the evolving wellness landscape in India.

Firstly, there is a growing emphasis on function-first wellness, where consumers seek visible and measurable outcomes. This is evident from the 26.6 million searches showing a 39% growth, focusing on skincare, weight management, and exercise. Products such as collagen for skin health, melatonin for improved sleep, and pre-workout supplements for energy illustrate this outcome-driven approach.

Secondly, wellness is increasingly approached through a science-framed lens, characterised by clinical and conscious self-care. The report cites 14.6 million searches, a 13% increase, for GLP-1 weight loss drugs, cognitive supplements, and hormonal tracking, suggesting a demand for scientifically validated health solutions prioritising efficacy and awareness.

Thirdly, the concept that inner health leads to outer power is gaining prominence. Consumers are linking nutrition, gut health, and immunity to broader concerns like beauty, mood, weight management, and aging. This trend is reflected in 14.5 million searches, growing 15%, with heightened interest in biotin, collagen, and multivitamins that support skin and hair health.

Fourthly, the establishment of daily systems and cycle care indicates that health management is becoming habitual and routine-based. With 9.9 million searches and a 9% rise, consumers are increasingly utilising technology to track hydration, menstrual cycles, and daily rituals. The growing volume of queries related to menstrual health highlights a shift towards proactive and informed personal healthcare, particularly among women.

Finally, natural health systems are being reinterpreted through modern scientific perspectives. This trend shows a 17% increase with 8.7 million searches, covering Ayurveda, homeopathy, acupuncture, adaptogens, detox teas, and biohacking. It points to a blending of traditional practices with contemporary wellness frameworks.

Among the notable findings, searches related to Vitamin B12 reached 2.7 million, with a year-on-year growth of 54% for foods rich in this nutrient. Interest in Skin Health saw a 30% rise, particularly for sensitive skin concerns. In Physical Fitness, low-intensity activities like walking gained traction, with significant searches for terms such as "walk," "walking shoes," and “brisk walk,” as well as for related equipment like “walking pads.”

Weight Management interest grew significantly, with searches for GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic (+216%) and Zepbound (+943%). Cognitive Health queries, including cortisol, rose by 59%. Women’s Health topics related to mood and menstruation saw strong increases, with “follicular phase mood” (+357%) and menstrual cycle searches (+145%).

Gut Health issues like bloating and acidity gained attention, while Alternative Medicine searches for homeopathy clinics rose by 32–48%.Sleep-related searches, especially for melatonin in various forms, reached 4.5 million and increased by 27% year-on-year. Lifestyle Choices reflected growing health consciousness, with sugar-free options and substitutes searched 7.4 million times, a 14% rise from 2023.

Soumya Mohanty, Managing Director and Chief Client Officer, South Asia, Insights Division, Kantar, commented, “The health and wellness landscape in India is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Our report highlights the growing importance of personalised and functional wellness solutions.

Brands that can effectively address these evolving consumer needs will be well-positioned to lead in this dynamic market. By leveraging these trends and consumer preferences, brands can create targeted and effective marketing strategies to engage with their audience and drive growth.”