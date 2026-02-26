New Delhi: Ipsos has released new findings from a meta-analysis of 15,000 advertisements, highlighting what it describes as a storytelling gap in advertising.

The study, titled Misfits Stories, used generative AI to classify story tactics across campaigns. According to the analysis, half of all advertisements do not tell a story and instead rely primarily on sales-led messaging centred on product features. The remaining half incorporate narrative elements, which the research associates with stronger effectiveness outcomes.

The report builds on Ipsos’ 2022 Misfits research from its Creative Excellence practice, which examined how unconventional and distinctive creative approaches influence brand outcomes.

The latest edition shifts focus to storytelling in advertising and is rooted in what the company calls the “Misfits Mindset”, described as blending the art and science of unconventional narratives.

The analysis finds that storytelling inspired by this approach is nearly three times more effective at driving memorability. It also identifies three core experiences common to effective stories: participation, escapism and connection.

Commenting on the findings, Adam Sheridan, Head of Global Products and Analytics, Creative Excellence at Ipsos, said, "With one in two ads focussing mainly on selling product features, rather than delivering an experience, we see this as a hugely missed opportunity.

Our research found that ads that put stories at the heart of the experience are significantly more likely to increase sales. In fact, ads with relatable stories are twice as effective in changing behaviour than those that just talk about brand features”.

The analysis found that half of the 15,000 advertisements examined do not tell a story and instead focus primarily on product features. It further indicates that ads built around relatable stories are twice as effective at changing behaviour as those centred on features alone. In addition, Misfits-inspired storytelling that embraces unconventional or illogical narratives is reported to be nearly three times more effective at driving memorability.

The company has made key findings from the research available through its online Misfits Stories publication.