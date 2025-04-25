IPL superfans make up 14% of viewers but drive 72% of match engagement

Mumbai: New data from the eDART-IPL 2025 report, a syndicated study by marketing research firms CrispInsight and Kadence International, points to the IPL Superfan as the real engine of brand impact.

The study reveals that 77% of Superfans, the most dedicated IPL viewers, were influenced by at least one brand during the tournament, with leading brands achieving over 6% impact in this segment.

Defined as the most loyal and frequent watchers of IPL, Superfans make up just 14% of the total audience but account for 72% of single-match viewership. Their engagement goes beyond passive viewing; they root for teams, follow every match, and actively consume content related to the game. This involvement makes them more emotionally invested and more responsive to advertising that aligns with the IPL experience.

“The Superfan is not just watching the IPL, they're living it,” said Ritesh Ghosal, Founder at CrispInsight. “For brands, this means the opportunity isn’t just about visibility, it’s about resonance. The right message, in the right moment, can deliver disproportionate returns with this audience.”

The eDART-IPL 2025 report tracked 130+ brands through a day-after recall study involving 20,000+ respondents across 60+ cities. While overall brand impact averaged around 3%, Superfans delivered double the engagement, clearly demonstrating the value of targeting this high-affinity segment.

Brands in categories like fantasy sports, electronics, and automobiles performed particularly well, suggesting that category interest and contextual relevance are key to converting attention into action. Top-performing brands didn’t just generate recall, they triggered curiosity, purchase intent, and social buzz.

“The message is clear: impact is earned, not bought,” added Aman Makkar, Kadence International. “Brands that integrated seamlessly into the IPL ecosystem, emotionally and contextually, were the ones that succeeded in turning Superfans into consumers.”