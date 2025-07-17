IPL drives BCCI revenue past Rs 9,700 cr in FY24

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earned Rs 9,741.7 crore in revenue in FY 2023–24, driven largely by the Indian Premier League (IPL), which accounted for nearly 60% of the total earnings, according to a recent report by ICYMI, citing BCCI data.

Over Rs 5,761 crore, or 59.10% of total revenue, came from the IPL alone, underlining the tournament’s status as the financial cornerstone of Indian cricket.

The report stated that in FY 2023–24, over 59.10% of BCCI’s revenue came from the Indian Premier League alone, that's Rs 5,761 cr, making it the crown jewel of Indian cricket economics.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) contributed Rs 1,042 crore to BCCI's revenue, or 10.70% of the total. This reflects India’s significant commercial influence on the global cricketing stage. “The BCCI received a hefty Rs 1,042 cr from the International Cricket Council… This reflects India’s dominant influence in global cricket,” the report said.

Interest income from fixed deposits and other investments amounted to Rs 987 crore, accounting for 10.10% of the board’s revenue.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Premier League (WPL), in its debut season, contributed Rs 378 crore (3.9%), signalling early commercial traction for the women’s game. “The Women’s Premier League debuted with promise, adding Rs 378 Cr (3.9%) to BCCI’s coffers. A strong start that hints at a bright future for women’s cricket,” the report noted.

Media rights from international matches, excluding IPL, added Rs 361 crore (3.90%), and a similar amount came from ticketing, hospitality, and commercial rights for the men’s home international tours (3.7%).

An additional Rs 400 crore, or 4.1% of revenue, came from other miscellaneous sources, showing a broader commercial ecosystem around Indian cricket.