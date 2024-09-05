India’s beauty market to grow at 10-11% CAGR in 5 years: Nykaa-Redseer report

New Delhi: Nykaa unveiled its ‘Nykaa Beauty Trends Report’ that spotlights nine trends that are transforming the beauty Industry. This comprehensive, first-of-its kind study developed in partnership with Redseer explores the key factors driving growth, uncovers emerging trends, and provides insights on how brands can successfully navigate and thrive in the dynamic beauty market.

The findings include:

India’s beauty market is accelerating to grow at a 10-11% CAGR in the next five years

E-commerce is poised to be the biggest driver of this growth and the fastest-growing segment, anticipated to achieve a CAGR of around 25%

Rising aspirations and higher incomes among Indian consumers will propel the market for premium beauty, expected to reach USD 3-3.2 billion by 2028

With 520-560 million users in 2023, the democratization of beauty expertise via social media is significantly influencing consumer choices

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO, of Nykaa Beauty, said, “As India rapidly ascends to become one of the world's most influential beauty markets, we at Nykaa are incredibly optimistic about its future. The insights from our Beauty Trends Report clearly show a market poised for extraordinary growth, driven by premiumization, technological advancements, and a new generation of discerning consumers. Nykaa remains committed to leading this transformation by democratizing access to the world's best beauty brands, fostering innovation, and expanding our reach across both digital and physical channels. We believe that by staying true to our core values of authenticity and customer-centricity, we will not only grow with the market but also play a pivotal role in shaping the future of beauty in India."

Anil Kumar, Founder, and CEO of Redseer Strategy Consultants, remarked, "The Indian Beauty and Personal Care market, valued at USD 21 billion, is on the brink of a transformative journey, projected to grow at a robust 10-11% CAGR over the next five years. This dynamic sector is not merely expanding; it’s rapidly evolving, with e-commerce expected to surge by 25% annually, leading the way. The democratization of beauty expertise through social media, now influencing over 500 million users, is ushering in a new era of informed and empowered consumers. Brands that embrace this evolution, leveraging omnichannel strategies and innovative offerings, will not only thrive but will shape the future of beauty in India. The coming years will be pivotal as we witness a market that doesn’t just grow—it redefines itself."

Other key findings of the study: