India emerges as football hotbed with 138.7 million fans: Nielsen

New Delhi: The global sports media rights market has surpassed a historic milestone, crossing $60 billion in value in 2024, according to Nielsen’s Sports Trends report.
The surge is powered by the convergence of massive football fandom, the meteoric rise of women’s sports, and the growing influence of streaming platforms and social media on how fans consume live events.
Football reigns supreme, with India emerging as a key market
Football continues to dominate the global sports economy, commanding 41% of all sports sponsorships—the highest of any sport. Its unmatched popularity, with 51% of the world identifying as fans, puts it well ahead of basketball (42%) and swimming (39%).
India, often associated with cricket-first fandom, has emerged as a football hotbed with 138.7 million fans, according to Nielsen’s 2024 data. This makes it one of the most promising growth markets for sponsors and media platforms ahead of upcoming global tournaments like the FIFA World Cup 2026 and UEFA Women’s EURO 2025.
Sponsorships in football aren’t just widespread—they’re also effective. 67% of global football fans say they find brands sponsoring their favourite competitions more appealing, compared to just 54% of the general population.
Women’s sports unlock new brand categories and fan bases
Interest in women’s sports has grown to 50% of the global population in 2024, up from 45% in 2022. India and China are among the biggest drivers of this growth, alongside emerging momentum in the UK and Germany, thanks to stronger TV coverage and tournament visibility.
This shift is attracting non-traditional brand categories. The Women’s Super League in the UK is actively seeking new principal sponsors, while brands like Snuggs (period underwear) and Ally Financial are breaking ground with partnerships in football and basketball leagues, respectively.
For marketers, these spaces offer untapped creative freedom and high-impact engagement. The partnership between Manchester City Women and Snuggs is a case in point, marking a first in women’s football for the product category and signaling how women’s sports offer space for bold, cause-aligned storytelling.
Streaming is reshaping viewership and media valuations
Streaming platforms are proving to be a game-changer. Between 2022 and 2024, fans aged 50 and above who stream live sports grew by 21%, underscoring how CTV and digital are not just for Gen Z and millennials anymore. Linear TV is also innovating with new formats, such as the tech-enhanced golf league TGL, which averaged 513,000 viewers per match on ESPN, outperforming college basketball in similar time slots.
What’s notable is that 32% of TGL’s 18–34-year-old viewers do not watch the PGA Tour, indicating how new formats can capture incremental audiences and reshape demographic profiles for legacy sports.
Social media and niche sports amplify global engagement
Social platforms are instrumental in globalising sports previously considered niche. Take rugby: US athlete Ilona Maher gained 1.1 million Instagram followers (a 141% spike) during the Paris 2024 Olympics after her standout performance and relatable content.
Meanwhile, emerging sports like pickleball are riding similar waves.
Key takeaways for marketers and rights holders
- Multi-platform strategy is essential: Fans are consuming across CTV, linear, and mobile. Campaigns need to travel seamlessly across all.
- Purpose matters: Partnering with women’s sports and culturally relevant teams helps deepen emotional connection and brand trust.
- Social content scales fandom: Brands that leverage athlete influencers and creator-style storytelling are seeing disproportionate returns, especially in niche sports.
- Emerging sports present early-mover advantage: Golf, pickleball, and women’s basketball are drawing younger, highly engaged fans, giving marketers access to uncluttered attention and faster ROI.
As the value of sports media rights soars past $60 billion, brands that align their strategies with evolving fan behaviours across screens, platforms, and demographics stand to win big. Football may still be king, but the new growth narrative lies in how and where fans engage—and which brands show up first.