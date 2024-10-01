GenZ prefer authentic content; spend on experiences: Publicis Groupe India report

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe India has announced the release of a comprehensive research report delving into the unique preferences, behaviours, and attitudes of Generation Z in India.

Key insights from the report:

The findings, based on research conducted by Kantar across India, reveal 6 generational truths about the Gen Z cohort that manifest across their interactions with key product and service categories. The truths are GenZs are experience collectors, purposeful explorers, Inspired by charismatic personalities, abundance of things, exploration of physical health as well as mental health and tech is their 5th sense.

Large trends that have come out from various categories are as follows: -

Media – Authenticity is the key in the content that a GenZ adapts, and they don’t blindly consume any content.

Finance – Prefer quick returns and spend it on experiences rather than saving huge sum for long term future

Health – Mental health is a priority for them, with a focus on stress reduction, quality sleep, and building better relationships, reflecting their commitment to overall well-being.

Fashion - Gen Z's fashion is shaped by sustainability, inclusivity, and self-expression.

Food – Prioritise health in their snacks by choosing options with natural ingredients and minimal processing

Beverages - Choose beverages that align with their values of health, sustainability, and tradition.

All the data which has come out from the Gen Z research, is going to be mounted on all Publicis Groupe India’s proprietary tools.

