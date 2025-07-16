Gen Z men and women divided on identity, equality, and politics

New Delhi: A growing ideological divide between Gen Z men and women is emerging, according to Ipsos’ Generations Report 2025. While often seen as a socially progressive cohort, the study reveals internal fractures in views on gender equality, identity, and political engagement, differences already reflected in voting patterns and digital behaviours.

Ipsos has released its Generations Report 2025, highlighting the evolving demographic, cultural, and social forces reshaping how different age groups interact with the world and each other. The report outlines key shifts in identity, influence, and generational perceptions, and raises critical considerations for brands and policymakers engaging with diverse audiences.

In some regions, this divide is already influencing electoral behaviour, with young men gravitating towards populist narratives, while young women support more progressive politics. The same fragmentation is also visible in digital ecosystems, where media consumption among Gen Z reflects increasing polarisation.

The report also refocuses attention on Generation X, those aged 46 to 59, who are described as economically influential and prominent in leadership roles across business and government. Despite their growing significance in shaping societal outcomes, Gen X continues to receive limited representation in mainstream discourse, presenting a gap for institutions and marketers seeking to connect with decision-makers.

Ipsos also documents changing perceptions around ageing. The concept of "old age" is becoming more fluid, particularly with the emergence of the so-called “young-old” or “yold”, individuals in their 60s and 70s who remain active, tech-literate, and socially engaged. These consumers challenge conventional ideas of retirement and dependency, prompting a need to reconsider how older demographics are approached in public life and consumer markets.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues, once seen as the domain of younger generations, are now gaining traction across age groups. According to Ipsos, there is increasing alignment on values such as sustainability and ethical business, with a growing expectation that brands must act with responsibility.

“Understanding how different generations interpret ESG, and how they expect brands to act on it, is no longer optional for businesses; it is a strategic necessity,” the report notes.

However, the report cautions against an overdependence on generational categories. It stresses that many trends attributed to age groups may in fact stem from broader cultural or historical contexts. For instance, perceptions of "old age" vary significantly, from age 60 in Malaysia to age 73 in Italy, suggesting the importance of regional specificity.

“Crucially, the Ipsos Generations Report 2025 warns against overreliance on generational labels. Too often, generational insights are distorted by lifecycle or period effects that impact everyone, regardless of age,” the report states.

“Rather than chasing generational stereotypes, brands are encouraged to adopt a more nuanced, ‘ageless’ approach that focuses on universal needs and values.”

“With fertility rates falling and populations aging across much of the world, the demographic reality is shifting fast,” said Geeta Lobo, Chief Client Officer, Ipsos India.



“Businesses need to re-evaluate who their future customers really are, and understand that influence and aspiration don’t belong to any one generation.”

Lobo further stressed the importance of cultural specificity when analysing generational differences.

“These generational labels often overlook differences in contextual realities. At Ipsos we have found that context comprising cultural, economic, and sociopolitical realities modulate generational differences. In India, while the pre-independence generation has a clear set of values and way of life, the concept of 'Boomers' doesn't hold much significance. In looking at generational differences it is important to pay attention to the context that’s driving these generational differences rather than just applying western stereotypes,” she added.