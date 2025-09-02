Four in ten Indians plan purchases above Rs 20,000: MiQ

New Delhi: Four in ten Indian consumers intend to spend more than Rs 20,000 during the upcoming festive season, according to MiQ’s Festive Shopper Insights 2025 report. The study, based on responses from over 4,800 consumers across the country, highlights shifts in purchase behaviour, brand exploration, and the timing of advertising activity.

The research suggests that high-value spending will be driven by confident shoppers in the 25–34 age group from Tier I and Tier II cities. This demographic, with higher disposable incomes and strong digital adoption, is particularly responsive to festive offers and begins planning purchases weeks in advance. The report notes that shopping research often starts nearly six weeks before Diwali, with YouTube and social platforms emerging as leading channels for product discovery and deal hunting. Advertisers, in turn, are concentrating investments on video, connected TV, and OTT platforms, while display advertising is losing ground.

Brand discovery is also expected to shape this season, with nearly half of respondents open to trying new products and services. The trend is being influenced by digital sampling, influencer reviews, and technology-led features such as augmented reality try-ons. This presents opportunities for both established companies and emerging direct-to-consumer players.

Consumer motivations appear to balance value with aspiration. While discounts and cashback remain strong triggers for purchase, limited-edition launches, flash deals and influencer recommendations are gaining influence, particularly among younger, digitally savvy shoppers. Gender differences are also evident: men tend to dominate the pre-festive research phase, while women increase engagement closer to Diwali.

Regional variations remain pronounced. North and Central India show stronger intent for purchases in automobiles, gadgets and appliances. In South and East India, jewellery, two-wheelers and tractors are in demand, despite high gold prices. Urban markets reflect a softer start in some categories, although gold continues to hold ground as an investment-led choice.

Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer India at MiQ, said, “This festive season is no longer just about shopping, it is about cultural moments amplified by media. Our data indicates a new kind of Indian shopper who is confident, experimental and digitally led. For brands, the mandate is clear, launch earlier, speak authentically across regions, and embrace a full-funnel approach.”