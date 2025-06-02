Advertisment

FMCG brands keep ad spending steady in FY2025

While HUL scaled back its ad budgets, companies like Dabur, Marico, Emami, GCPL, and Colgate-Palmolive increased ad spend this quarter

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Amid rising costs and a dip in urban demand, FMCG brands maintained strong advertising and promotional spending in FY2025. 

While HUL scaled back its ad budgets, companies like Dabur, Marico, Emami, GCPL, and Colgate-Palmolive increased ad spend this quarter.

Despite its reduction, HUL remained the top ad spender in Q2. Marico led in growth, with ad spending surging 18.5% year-over-year.

Historically, approximately one-third of the annual spends in the Indian advertising industry has been attributed to the FMCG category. As per Indian adex predictions by India's top media agencies, FMCG will continue to be the growth driver for Indian ad spends in FY2026.

Companies are shifting incremental budgets to data-driven, lower-cost digital and omnichannel activations, partially displacing traditional TV-heavy line items.

With commodity prices stabilising, brands are calibrating spends to protect operating margins while keeping share of voice intact.

 FMCG brands’ adex in FY2025 in comparison to FY2024

Brand FY2024  FY2025 Percentage change
HUL Rs 6,489 crore Rs 6,199 crore 4.5% dip
Marico Rs 952 crore Rs 1,128 crore 18.5% rise
GCPL Rs 1,335.89 crore Rs 1,369.21 crore 2.5% rise
Colgate-Palmolive Rs 760.42 crore Rs 822.46 crore 8.15% rise
Emami Rs 652.20 crore Rs 694.02 crore 6.4% rise
Dabur  Rs 849.06 crore  Rs 864.64 crore 1.83% rise

 

 

