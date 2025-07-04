Fashion video ads see 97% completion rate on Connected TV: Report

New Delhi: Indian viewers are completing fashion video ads on Connected TV (CTV) at a striking rate of ~97%, according to new findings released by advertising technology company VDO.AI.

The study examines viewer behaviour during peak seasonal advertising windows and finds that fashion brands are receiving sustained attention on CTV, a format that offers immersive, full-screen and largely distraction-free ad experiences.

The high video completion rate suggests that fashion content, which is inherently visual and narrative-driven, is aligning well with the platform’s format.

VDO.AI’s data highlights that a majority of high-performing campaigns, 67%, used advanced CTV formats such as Dynamic Creative Optimisation (DCO) and API-triggered ads.

These formats are designed to provide seamless, shopping-style experiences embedded directly within the ad environment. Advanced Online Video (OLV) formats accounted for a further 23% of successful campaign executions.

The report also points to notable regional differences in viewer interaction. Southern cities — including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa, showed an 87% surge in engagement compared to northern cities such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Agra and Jaisalmer.

This regional trend reflects broader shifts toward intent-driven and interactive advertising formats, particularly in markets that are engaging more actively with digital-first media.

Commenting on the findings, Amitt Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, “Connected TV represents the convergence of cinematic storytelling capability with precision targeting that fashion brands require. Such a heightened completion rate validates our thesis that when content quality meets the right viewing environment, consumer engagement follows naturally. We are sure these insights will help fashion marketers make the right decision to move beyond traditional impression-based campaigns toward more sophisticated storytelling approaches that build emotional connections with consumers.”

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, added, “CTV provides a high-quality, distraction-free, full-screen experience, especially powerful for a visually driven category like fashion. As a result, fashion brands are increasingly leveraging advanced CTV advertising formats to create shopping-like experiences. Interactive elements such as CTV Carousel Ads and Store Discovery Units are enabling viewers to explore collections and brand offerings without leaving their screens, mimicking the intuitive browsing behaviour familiar from social media and e-commerce platforms.”