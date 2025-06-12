Delivery, AI, and sustainability among top priorities for Indian online shoppers

New Delhi: Blue Dart Express, a subsidiary of DHL eCommerce and a major player in South Asia’s logistics sector, has released its E-Commerce Trends Report 2025, based on feedback from online shoppers across India.

The study outlines how consumer behaviours and expectations are influencing the future of online retail, with the report divided into eight chapters, covering six shopper profiles and four generational segments.

Among the wide range of topics discussed—such as cross-border shopping and views on sales events like Black Friday—four trends have been identified as particularly significant: the impact of AI and social commerce on shopping behaviour, the role of delivery in purchase completion, and growing demand for sustainability.

“In India, consumer expectations are undergoing a profound transformation. Speed, flexibility, and frictionless experiences are at the core of customer loyalty. Shoppers expect real-time updates, quick delivery, and hassle-free returns. Despite significant advancements in digital shopping, it’s the fundamentals of delivery and returns that continue to define the customer journey. Convenience, choice, and control are non-negotiable as many Indian consumers abandon their purchase if their preferred delivery option isn’t available. As we look ahead, businesses must embrace a future shaped by innovation, transparency, and purpose-led strategies where technology not only enables convenience but also champions sustainability, accessibility, and deeper consumer engagement,” said Balfour Manuel, Managing Director at Blue Dart.

AI integration and rising digital expectations

According to the report, artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly integral to e-commerce. A large majority—89%—of Indian consumers surveyed expressed interest in AI-driven shopping tools. These include virtual try-ons, AI-enabled shopping assistants, and voice-based product searches. Shopping through voice commands is gaining traction, with 64% of respondents already making purchases hands-free. The findings suggest that as digital familiarity grows, so too does the expectation for seamless, intuitive shopping experiences enhanced by technology.

Social media platforms influencing shopping habits

The study also highlights a marked shift towards social commerce. Rather than relying solely on traditional e-commerce platforms, consumers are increasingly making purchases through social media channels. In India, 84% of online shoppers have bought products directly via platforms such as Instagram and Facebook, and 90% expect social platforms to become their main shopping destination by 2030. Influence from viral trends remains strong—93% of Indian shoppers say their purchases are shaped by online buzz, with Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube identified as the most influential platforms. Over half of the respondents also anticipate increasing their use of these platforms for shopping in the coming years.

Delivery and returns as critical decision points

Despite technological advancements, basic logistical concerns continue to play a decisive role in online purchases. The report notes that 80% of Indian shoppers will abandon a purchase if their preferred delivery option is not available, and 81% will do the same if the returns process is unsatisfactory. Furthermore, 54% say they would not buy from a retailer if they do not trust the delivery and returns service. These findings indicate the importance of clear, reliable logistics in supporting customer trust and purchase completion.

Sustainability influencing buying decisions

Sustainability has moved beyond branding to become a central factor in consumer decision-making. The report reveals that 82% of Indian online shoppers consider environmental impact when buying products, with 59% abandoning carts over sustainability concerns. There is also a shift towards circular consumption: 52% of respondents say they have purchased pre-owned or refurbished items, citing both cost and environmental motivations. Meanwhile, 81% express a willingness to take part in recycling or buy-back programmes offered by retailers.

The report suggests that by adapting to these evolving expectations—whether through the integration of AI, investment in sustainable practices, or strengthening fulfilment and return options—retailers can better align with the priorities of India’s increasingly diverse and digitally engaged shopper base.