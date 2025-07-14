CTV ads lift brand consideration by 7.9%, boost Gen Z purchase intent by 8.5%: Study

New Delhi: A new white paper titled Beyond Awareness, released by Samsung Ads in collaboration with Kantar, examines the evolving role of Connected TV (CTV) advertising in influencing consumer decision-making, particularly among Gen Z viewers.

Among the key findings, the Gen Z segment (ages F18–24) showed the highest responsiveness to CTV campaigns, with a 9.1% uplift in brand favourability and an 8.5% increase in purchase intent.

The study also highlights the impact of ad frequency. Campaigns that reached viewers four or more times recorded up to double the effectiveness across key performance indicators, including consideration and intent.

Other insights include a 7.9% overall uplift in consumer consideration and broad applicability of CTV effectiveness across both Gen Z and the 35+ demographic groups.

The report is based on analysis of more than 100 brand lift studies conducted by Kantar for advertising campaigns run on Samsung Smart TVs. The findings reflect trends across several sectors, including consumer goods, automotive, technology, home solutions, and apparel. Metrics such as brand favourability, message association, online ad awareness, and purchase intent were used to assess impact.

Bhavna Saincher, Head of Insights and Client Solutions at Samsung Ads India, commented on the findings, “The Beyond Awareness study emphasises the growing importance of Connected TVs as a pivotal touch point for driving awareness and consideration, all while amplifying visibility and generating positive outcomes for brands engaging with their audience on the big screen. I am confident that the high engagement of the Gen Z signals a major opportunity for brands seeking impact with a digitally-native, decision-ready audience.”

Ebu Isaac, Vice President, Insights Division at Kantar, noted, “As Connected TV matures into a full-funnel marketing channel, this study provides compelling evidence of its strategic value, particularly in driving favourability and purchase intent among younger audiences. Connected TV emerges as a critical platform that combines precision, scale, and measurable impact, as advertisers seek to build meaningful connections with the Gen Z.”