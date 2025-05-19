Auto AdEx 2024: Indian auto sector sees cross-media surge; digital grows 20X

New Delhi: The Indian auto sector revved up its advertising engines in 2024, registering significant growth across television, print, radio, and digital platforms, according to the latest TAM AdEx report.

Riding on the back of festive tailwinds and a resurgent market, the sector showcased dynamic media preferences, with digital emerging as the fastest-growing platform and television sustaining its dominance in both volume and impact.

Television: Two-wheelers dominate, TVS Motor leads

Television ad volumes for the auto sector grew by 7% in 2024 compared to 2020 and by 18% over 2022, with Q4 alone seeing a 40% surge over Q1. Two-wheelers accounted for the lion’s share of ad volumes at 44%, followed by cars at 34%.

TVS Motor Company topped the advertiser chart with a 14% share, while Honda Shine emerged as the leading brand, rising from the 44th position in 2023. News channels dominated genre preferences, commanding a 63% share, followed by movies (16%) and GECs (9%).

Advertisers in the Auto sector preferred 20-40-second ad sizes on TV. 20-40 seconds and <20 seconds ads together covered 94% of shares in 2024.

Print: Northern India leads; sales promotions drive spend

Print ad space from the auto sector expanded 27% in 2024 vs. 2020, with Q4 again being the strongest quarter, showing a 41% rise over Q1.

Cars and two-wheelers jointly made up over 90% of ad space, with Maruti Suzuki India leading with a 16% share, followed by Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Notably, 62% of all auto print ads were for sales promotions, with multiple and discount promotions forming the bulk.

Hindi publications led the language-wise split with a 43% share, while the North Zone dominated geographically, capturing 33% of the print ad space.

Radio: Maruti Suzuki rules, Gujarat takes the lead

Radio ad volumes for the auto category jumped 2.57x compared to 2020 and rose 29% over 2023. Cars led the category mix with a 69% share, and Maruti Suzuki India was the top advertiser with a 26% share.

Maruti Suzuki Arena was the leading brand, followed by Nissan Magnite and Baleno. Gujarat topped the state-wise radio ad share at 17%, with Maharashtra close behind at 15%. Morning and evening time bands were the most preferred, accounting for 83% of ad volumes.

Digital: 20x surge since 2020, programmatic dominates

Digital advertising for the auto sector witnessed an explosive 20x growth over 2020, maintaining its upward momentum with a 1% rise over 2023. Q2 stood out with a 10% increase in ad impressions over Q1.

Cars dominated digital impressions at 55%, followed by two-wheelers at 26%. Maruti Suzuki India retained the top spot with a 22% share of ad impressions, while Hyundai Motor India led among brands, soaring from 101st position in 2023 to 1st in 2024.

Programmatic transactions emerged as the most preferred method, commanding a staggering 89% share of all digital impressions.