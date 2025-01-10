AI crawlers and scrapers contribute to 86% increase in general invalid traffic in 2024

New Delhi: New research from the DV Fraud Lab revealed that in late 2024, the internet saw a major surge in general invalid traffic (GIVT) rates — nearly doubling with an 86% year-over-year increase in the second half of 2024, to be exact.

The fourth quarter of 2024 is also the first time in history we’ve seen monthly GIVT volumes reach over 2 billion ad requests.

Our data shows that this growth pattern was sustained throughout H2 2024, with GIVT rates growing by roughly 70% in December 2024 compared with December 2023.

So what’s driving this growth? DV data found that the increase is strongly correlated with the proliferation of AI-powered crawlers and scrapers that collect and analyse web content. While GIVT is not inherently malicious like sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) and industry standards and regulations protect advertisers against wasted ad spend from GIVT, the results can be harmful to accurate measurement. Therefore, advertisers need to measure and avoid both GIVT and SIVT to improve campaign performance and maximize budget allocation.

Let’s take a look at why GIVT deserves more attention, how generative AI has fueled its growth and what steps the industry can take to mitigate its impact.

Understanding GIVT: why it matters

GIVT is invalid traffic that can be identified using routine means of filtration, such as search engine crawlers, creative auditing bots, stress testing bots, AI scrapers and other automated tools used for legitimate purposes. Unlike SIVT, which involves fraudulent activities like ad stacking or domain spoofing, GIVT typically lacks malicious intent. In fact, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and the Media Rating Council (MRC) ensure robust industry standards and regulations are in place to protect advertisers from wasted ad spend. The MRC establishes guidelines that define standards for identifying and filtering invalid traffic, including GIVT, and the IAB provides detailed documentation outlining how to implement these standards. Publishers, platforms and verification vendors like DV are mandated to comply with these guidelines. As a result, if an ad were to serve to a GIVT bot, the industry standard is that this traffic be removed from reporting and advertisers not charged for that impression.

However, if left unchecked, GIVT can distort campaign metrics, inflate impression counts and raise concerns about discrepancies. This makes its accurate detection and filtration essential for maintaining trust and transparency in digital advertising. DV offers solutions like pre-bid filtering and post-bid blocking to help advertisers manage this traffic, even though it is excluded from billable activity.

How generative AI is driving GIVT

The rapid adoption of generative AI tools in recent years has led to a notable rise in AI-driven crawlers and scrapers. These tools, designed to simulate user behaviour, are widely used by businesses, research institutions and even independent developers to extract valuable data for purposes like training machine learning models and gathering market insights. These activities can inflate traffic metrics by generating impressions that don’t represent genuine human engagement and therefore contribute to the increase in GIVT.

In fact, DV data showed that a record 16% of GIVT from known-bot impressions in 2024 were generated by those that are associated with AI scrapers, such as GPTBot, ClaudeBot and AppleBot. Some GIVT bots declare themselves as fully devoted to the purpose of training AI, such as Meta AI bot and AppleBot, while other crawlers serve a mix of purposes (e.g. GoogleBot, which represents both search and AI). This distinction plays into the relative share that various GIVT bots have in the overall increase (for example, the current impact of AppleBot is impacted by some publishers’ decision to opt out of scraping).

The following chart shows the relative portion of major crawlers and scrapers that drove GIVT in December 2024, measured on known-bot impressions:

Below, we see the overall increase in AI-based scraping in 2024, which amplifies the need for advertisers to measure and account for GIVT in their campaigns.

Beyond GIVT: Tackling the rise of evasive crawlers

Alongside transparent, self-declared scrapers that contributed to the rise of GIVT in 2024, there were also more evasive scrapers operated by individuals/organisations who intentionally disguised them as human visitors. DV continuously identifies non-transparent scrapers and crawlers based on their behaviour and digital telemetry. False impressions from these scrapers may be categorised as SIVT bot fraud, often referred to as the Scorpio fraud scheme by the DV Fraud Lab.

The charts below illustrate the H2 2024 trends in SIVT and GIVT, with a focus on traffic driven by crawlers and scrapers. These charts demonstrate how both SIVT crawlers (associated with the Scorpio fraud scheme) and GIVT crawlers (operating from headless browsers) increased as the U.S. election approached. Their activity continued to rise in Q4, showing spikes on major U.S. shopping holidays — behaviour typical of both benign and malicious crawler/scraper traffic. In the case of SIVT bots, such as those in the Scorpio scheme, Retail Media Networks may also experience traffic impact, as these undeclared bots are harder to avoid.

The chart below shows that SIVT fraud spikes from the Scorpio crawler bot were observed on the dates of the US election.

Here, we see similar spikes observed in GIVT towards the election:

How DV audits, measures and blocks GIVT

DV offer a suite of solutions to tackle GIVT both before and after the bidding process. DV is accredited by the MRC for pre-bid IVT detection on all of its integration partners, and for post-bid GIVT and SIVT prevention and measurement on desktop, mobile web, mobile apps and CTV environments. As part of that accreditation, DV participates in annual audits by an independent third party. Here are some of the key steps we take:

Leveraging TAG and IAB lists

DV actively uses the TAG Data Center List, IAB Known Browsers and IAB Spiders and Bots List, which are widely accepted as a standardised resource for identifying GIVT. As a contributor and collaborator with the teams and Tech Lab of TAG and the IAB, DV helps to enhance its accuracy and relevance, reflecting the latest trends in automated traffic.

Maintaining proprietary filtration methods

In addition to the IAB list, DV applies its own proprietary GIVT filtration methods, built from years of data collection and analysis. This methodology complements our SIVT detection processes, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all types of invalid traffic.

Offering pre- and post-bid solutions

DV offers a range of solutions to address GIVT both pre-bid and post-bid.

Post-bid, our tools provide detailed reporting and insights, enabling advertisers to identify and mitigate the impact of GIVT on their campaigns. Every client currently engaged with DV for IVT receives GIVT reporting post-bid.

Tracking GIVT post-bid through monitoring (Example Screenshot from DV’s Programmatic Analytics UI for Platforms)

While post-bid measurement provides valuable insights, it does not enable dynamic optimisation of spend before the purchase. Some verification vendors only offer channel-limited post-bid measurement, which means they cannot proactively optimise ad delivery. Increasingly, sophisticated advertisers seek to reduce waste by avoiding invalid impressions and unsuitable content through pre-bid solutions across channels.

DV offers pre-bid avoidance for GIVT, helping advertisers avoid GIVT wherever supported by media-buying platforms. As the MRC requires that GIVT be removed from monetised counts and metrics and as part of our compliance with industry guidelines, DV provides advertisers with related disclosure reporting for troubleshooting any discrepancy. The following is a screenshot of DV’s disclosure reports section on GIVT for monitoring and blocking:

Post-bid GIVT blocking, which is above and beyond MRC requirements, offers additional flexibility. These solutions provide an additional layer of defence for advertisers who prefer to avoid the majority of this traffic, thereby optimizing ad-serving costs and/or eliminating fees from third-party measurement providers. While some GIVT cannot be immediately avoided due to the constant emergence of new crawlers and bots (that may outpace the IAB’s list), our pre-bid services work to prevent the majority of such traffic before bidding occurs.

By leveraging both pre- and post-bid solutions, DV empowers advertisers to maximize their campaign efficiency and effectiveness, ensuring that their ad spend is directed towards genuine, high-quality impressions.