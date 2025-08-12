92% of Indians plan to maintain or boost festive spending: JioStar survey 2025

New Delhi: The 2025 edition of the JioStar Festive Sentiment Survey indicates strong consumer optimism ahead of the festive season, with 92% of respondents stating they intend to maintain or increase their spending compared to last year.

The nationwide study explores consumer attitudes, spending habits and brand engagement potential during India’s key cultural months. It found an average planned festive shopping budget of Rs 16,500, with 65% of participants still undecided on the brands they will purchase from.

The data points to several notable shifts in spending patterns. Millennials are expected to contribute a larger share of festive expenditure than Gen Z, while men are likely to increase spending levels but women will account for greater diversity in purchase categories. Popular product categories include apparel and fashion (33%), mobiles (27%), and electronics (18%), followed by holidays, jewellery and beauty products.

The findings also highlight a resurgence in gifting, with nearly half of respondents intending to shop for others. Shopping behaviour spans both online and offline channels, with 52% planning to purchase online and 42% offline. Digital discovery is increasingly influential, with 76% of respondents citing online advertising as their primary information source, followed by OTT/UGC content and social media. In payment preferences, 61% of shoppers indicated they would opt for cashless methods, led by UPI and mobile wallets.

Commenting on the findings, Mahesh Shetty, Head of Revenue, Entertainment at JioStar, said: “This year’s festive outlook is marked by strong consumer optimism and evolving media consumption. Marketers are looking to engage audiences across platforms and languages, and that’s where JioStar’s robust festive offering becomes invaluable. With #HarGharMeinJashn, we are creating a high-impact funnel for brands across discovery, intent, and purchase touchpoints.”

The survey also outlines the breadth of seasonal media consumption, noting high engagement across reality and fiction programming, pan-India entertainment formats, and international releases. These trends suggest that media and advertising channels continue to play a central role in influencing purchase decisions during the festive period.

Other survey findings reveal that 85% of respondents reported their financial situation has either improved or remained stable over the past year. Women are expected to shop across more than two categories, including apparel, beauty, gadgets, and home décor, indicating category diversity. There is also a near-even split between online and offline retail channels, reflecting a balanced retail landscape. Additionally, there is a significant influence gap, with 65% of shoppers yet to finalise their purchase decisions, highlighting high potential for brand persuasion.

The report reflects a festive season marked by high spending intent, shifting demographics, and increasing reliance on digital discovery and payments, presenting a dynamic landscape for consumer engagement.