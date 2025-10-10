72% of Indians fear AI-led scams this festive shopping season : McAfee

New Delhi: As India gears up for the festive shopping season, new research from McAfee highlights how cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting the rush of online activity through sophisticated scams, many powered by artificial intelligence.

The findings reveal that nearly one in three Indian consumers has fallen victim to a holiday scam, with 37% reporting financial losses.

The study sheds light on the growing threat of AI-driven deception, particularly deepfake celebrity endorsements, phishing messages, and fake refund notifications.

According to the report, 72% of respondents said they were more worried about AI-driven scams this year compared to 2024, while 91% said they had received suspicious shopping-related messages. Common tactics include fake “gift card wins” (49%), “limited-time deals” (40%), and “refund scams” (27%).

On average, Indian consumers face about a dozen scam attempts every day, spread across text messages, emails, and social media platforms.

A notable 69% of respondents said they had encountered deepfake content or fake celebrity endorsements during sales events, which often trick shoppers into making fraudulent transactions or revealing personal details.

Festive shopping habits are also evolving, with 64% of respondents citing better discounts as the main reason to shop online, followed by convenience (60%), variety (52%), and faster delivery (51%).

The research shows that mobile-first shopping continues to dominate, as 77% of Indians now use smartphones to make purchases. The 25–44 age group remains the most active segment of online shoppers.

“The festive season is a time of joy and giving, but it has also become a target for scammers,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering at McAfee.

“As technology evolves, so do the threats, with AI-driven scams creating new risks for online shoppers. It’s about more than just being careful, it’s about giving people the confidence to shop smarter and safer. By taking simple steps like checking websites, securing devices, and staying alert, we can outpace bad actors and ensure the spirit of the season remains untarnished.”

The emotional toll of such scams is also significant. Among those who experienced fraud, 91% reported feelings of anger, anxiety, or embarrassment, while more than a quarter chose not to share their experiences publicly due to shame.

Despite this, consumer awareness appears to be rising. The research indicates that 98% of Indians plan to adopt preventive measures such as shopping only on trusted websites, setting strong passwords, and verifying suspicious messages with retailers directly.