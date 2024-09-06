Colors Kannada to premiere Drishtibottu on Sep 9

New Delhi: Colors Kannada is gearing up to launch its latest fiction show ‘Drishtibottu.’

In association with Sparsh Masala as a special partner Drishtibottu, featuring faces Vijay Lalita Surya, Ambika and Deepashree and others, is set to go on air from September 9 at 6.30PM from Monday through Saturday.

The tale sketches the lives of Drishti and Dutta Sriram Patil, who hail from two contrasting families with different social gulf. For Drishti, the protagonist, beauty is the greatest curse. She is forced to conceal her beauty to avoid being taken undue advantage of. Unfazed by the consequence, Drishti is determined to bring back her sister and unite the family.

The actor Vijay Lalita Surya is making his come back to Colors Kannada with this show, playing the titular character Dutta, once a mechanic in a garage, now a formidable don in Bellary. Dutta, betrayed by his estranged lover, leaving him with a deep-rooted hatred for beautiful girls. Dutta has three sisters who pretend to care for him but are living with him for their selfish goals.

As the story unfolds, Raghu Shivamogga, who plays the bad cop, enters the scene within sinister plans. Upon learning Drishti’s beauty, he manipulates his way into an engagement with her. As Drishti's family desperately tries to escape this ill-fated union, she crosses path with Dutta, leading to unexpected twists and turns in the story of duo.

Will Drishti find her sister? Will fate bring Dutta and Drishti together? Can she save Dutta from his scheming sisters?

Prashanth Nayak, Business Head, Colors Kannada, said, “Colors Kannada has always focussed on unique storytelling lineage comprising of family values to create entertaining content for our audiences across the state. Drishtibottu has a gripping storyline; each character of the show is well defined. I am confident that our audiences will embrace the show.”

The show has cast including Arpitha Mohithe, a debutant playing a female lead Drishti, Vijay Surya from Agnisakshi returns to Colors Kannada as Dutta and actor Ambika is making her television debut in Kannada with Drishtibottu.

The show also has other supporting actors like Deepashree, Raghu Shivamogga, Ashok Hegde, Tanmaya, and others. Raksh, who is making his comeback to Colors Kannada after Putta Gowri Maduve is producing Drishtibottu under the banner of Sri Sai Anjaneya Company.

In addition to the storyline, Colors Kannada, for the first time in the history of GEC has shot the episodes and promos in Mocobot camera.

The serial will also be available on Jio Cinema thereafter.