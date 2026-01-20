New Delhi: Zomato has rolled out a new video campaign featuring Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana that places healthy eating in the context of making difficult, disciplined choices rather than following short-term resolutions.

The film links Mandhana’s career trajectory, including international successes and personal setbacks, with the everyday decisions faced by consumers. It presents her progress as the outcome of repeatedly choosing demanding paths, drawing a comparison with food choices that prioritise long-term wellbeing.

Rather than presenting healthy eating as deprivation, the campaign frames it as a practice associated with high performance and sustained effort. The narrative positions discipline as a habit that compounds over time, similar to the mindset required in professional sport.

Commenting on the campaign, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head at Zomato, said, “Smriti's journey reminds us that excellence isn't built on easy choices; it's built on the hard ones, made consistently. This campaign isn't about guilt or New Year resolutions that fade by February. It's about reframing healthy eating as an act of strength and ambition. With Healthy Mode, we're giving customers the tools to make those hard choices easier, so that discipline becomes habit, and habit becomes transformation.”

The campaign will be distributed across digital and social media platforms. It also highlights Zomato’s Healthy Mode feature, which includes nutritional indicators, macro-level information, healthier substitutes across cuisines and filtering options intended to simplify food selection.

According to the company, the feature is designed to make nutritional information more accessible within the ordering process, encouraging consistent decision-making rather than occasional behaviour change.

Watch the campaign film: