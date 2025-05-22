Wondrlab takes three socially driven campaigns to Cannes 2025

New Delhi: Wondrlab is set to participate in Cannes 2025 with three campaigns that explore the intersection of creativity and social responsibility. The entries, Bill of Pride, The Right Sign, and One More Tika, each examine real-world challenges through a distinct lens, reflecting an effort to generate conversations around inclusivity, accessibility, and public health.

Bill of Pride, calling for corporate accountability beyond symbolic gestures

Developed in partnership with the Keshav Suri Foundation, 6 Degrees Diversity Council, and Ungender, Bill of Pride critiques the practice of performative allyship during Pride Month. Instead of encouraging financial contributions, the initiative sends tailored "bills" to companies based on their Pride-related social media engagement. These bills outline concrete actions—such as inclusive hiring, extending benefits to same-sex partners, and conducting sensitisation workshops—encouraging a longer-term commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Right Sign, integrating sign language into Indian rap culture

The Right Sign, created in collaboration with VerSe Innovation, the Signing Hands Foundation, and Lucifer Music, aims to raise awareness of Indian Sign Language (ISL) by replacing traditional gang signs in music videos with ISL gestures. Featuring artists such as Indeep Bakshi, Enkore, and V-Town Chronicles, the campaign resulted in India’s first mainstream rap videos produced in ISL. It also introduced a 40-phrase ISL tutorial to promote everyday use of the language among the public.

One More Tika, using cultural practices to promote dog vaccination

Coinciding with Kukur Tihar, a Nepalese and Indian festival that honours dogs with a traditional vermilion mark or "tika", One More Tika draws a linguistic connection between the ritual and the Hindi term for vaccine. In partnership with Pawfect Foods, the campaign aimed to raise awareness of rabies prevention by encouraging the public to vaccinate dogs during the festival. More than 5,000 dogs were vaccinated across India as part of the initiative.

All three campaigns will be presented at Cannes Lions 2025 as part of Wondrlab’s showcase. While varied in focus, each project seeks to highlight how creative communication can engage communities, challenge existing norms, and address public interest issues in a culturally rooted manner.

Watch the campaign films :