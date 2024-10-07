With India’s first bird influencer: Greenply’s latest campaign focuses on healthy and safe interiors

New Delhi: Greenply Industries Limited unveiled its latest brand campaign following its successful ‘Zero Emission’ TVC. It introduces India’s first bird influencer, the cheeky and quick-witted parrot Gullu — bringing to life Greenply’s commitment to healthy and safe interiors

The brand’s promise: “Har Zarurat Ka Reply”, shows a rapidly changing market where home interior choices are an evolved decision. Three critical figures take center stage here: the fellow consumer, the trustworthy dealer, and the reliable furniture maker, i.e., the contractor. The campaign effectively engages all three, fostering a dialogue that resonates with audiences and delivers the brand message clearly.

“At Greenply, we are committed to leading the way in providing solutions that truly prioritize our customers' well-being,” said Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries Limited. “Our products reflect our core values of safety, performance, and sustainability. With the ‘Har Zarurat Ka Reply’ campaign, we aim to position Greenply as the top choice for healthy interiors that not only ensure safety and durability but also enhance the overall living experience. The introduction of Gullu aims to simplify product benefits and connect with our audience in a more appealing and relatable manner.”

Speaking on the campaign, Anurag Agnihotri, CCO, Ogilvy – West, said, “In a market where unbranded plywood options often compromise health and safety, 'Har Zarurat Ka Reply' positions Greenply as the trusted choice for quality and well-being. With this campaign - Healthy & Safe Interiors Ka Reply - Greenply, we aim to reinforce Greenply as the go-to brand for healthy and safe spaces —meeting every interior need with care and quality.”

While parrots are known for their ability to mimic human speech, making them natural communicators, Gullu playfully insists: “Tote ki tarah baar baar ratunga nahi,” poking fun at his own nature, while simultaneously reinforcing Greenply’s guarantee of safety & healthy interiors.

The series of films has been conceptualised as part of the campaign, with the parrot Gullu in humorous yet enlightening scenarios where ordinary plywood poses safety hazards, only to be saved by the superior quality of Greenply Plywood. For instance, in one film, Gullu reassures a dealer during a simulated fire, showcasing the fire-resistant properties of Greenply’s plywood. Another scenario highlights the zero emissions of the E-0 rated products with a contractor, demonstrating Greenply's innovative edge.

The integrated campaign will use a variety of platforms to maximize reach, including digital channels like OTT advertisements and major digital platforms, along with social media for better visibility. Traditional media, print ads, and on-ground activities will provide broader coverage. Television will play a key role in directly engaging consumers, ensuring the message reaches both urban and semi-urban areas. With a strong presence in over 34 cities, the campaign will also feature striking Out-Of-Home (OOH) ads for added visibility.

The film:

Campaign Elements: Brand Film

Client: Greenply Industries Limited

Creative Agency: Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai

Director: Shayak Roy

Production House: Better Late Than Never Films

TVC Details:

Title of Film: Healthy & Safe Interior’s ka Reply – Fire Safe Plywood

Duration: 30 Secs

Exposure (Media Used): Television, Print & Digital

Campaign Launch Date: October 1, 2024