Vishwanathan Anand and Gukesh Dommaraju make a stylish gambit with FWD by Myntra

New Delhi: FWD by Myntra has unveiled a witty and entertaining campaign featuring chess grandmasters Vishwanathan Anand and Gukesh Dommaraju, showcasing the latest GenZ collection on Myntra’s FWD platform.

Designed to resonate with the bold and trendy preferences of GenZ shoppers, this campaign blends humour, style, and pop culture in an ad film.

The core message of the campaign unfolds as Anand, in his quest to connect with GenZ, seeks Gukesh’s help in mastering their lingo. From hilariously mispronouncing “skibidi” as “kabaddi” to performing an offbeat Michael Jackson move, Anand’s attempts at pop culture highlight the generational gap. Gukesh humorously suggests that while mastering GenZ lingo may be a tall order, donning GenZ outfits from FWD by Myntra can be the perfect way to bridge the gap.

The campaign video brings together two generations of chess excellence. It kicks off with Gukesh, sporting a cutting-edge FWD outfit complete with trendy glasses, a sleek jacket, and bold accessories, as Vishwanathan Anand playfully inquires how it feels to be the world chess champion. The duo’s lighthearted banter begins, with Gukesh humorously flaunting his trophy and Anand one-upping him with a subtle flex of his own: “Touch? I have five of them. Do you want to touch four more?” Gukesh’s amused response—“Nice flex, sir”—ties in seamlessly with the GenZ obsession with ‘flexing’ in style.

When Gukesh suggests everyone ink their iconic moments, Anand humorously notes he’d run out of space with his achievements. The campaign wraps up with Anand asking if it’s ‘Forward’ or ‘FWD,’ and Gukesh cheekily replying, “Depends on who’s talking—Vishy or Vishwanathan Anand.” Anand’s closing line, “Vishy, sir,” seals the moment with charm. The video ends with Anand confidently embracing his new FWD look, sporting trendy GenZ-inspired attire and joining Gukesh in getting a tattoo.

Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “With this campaign, we intended to tap into the incredible surge of interest in chess, especially among Gen Z, fueled by popular streamers, comedians, and the impressive achievements of young players like Gukesh – one of the youngest to achieve grandmaster status. We also know that Viswanathan Anand’s influence resonates strongly with younger audiences. This campaign brings these two iconic chessmasters generations together to highlight how FWD by Myntra helps you look your freshest and best. FWD is all about keeping Gen Z ahead of the curve in fashion, and what better way to showcase that than by partnering with icons who embody both timeless appeal.”

The ad:

Creative credits:

Agency: Braindad

Writer & Director: Vishal Dayama

Producer : Devarsh Thaker