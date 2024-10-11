Virat Kohli cheers for ‘Naya Sher’ Smriti Mandhana in Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water video

New Delhi: Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water recently launched a powerful video featuring Virat Kohli, where he reflects on how Jersey 18 is more than just a number to him. The jersey is a celebration of passion and determination, a symbol Virat proudly shares with the remarkable Smriti Mandhana.

A true bold leader, Smriti led her team to victory in the Women's T20 tournament, embodying the #NayaSher spirit as she showcases her fearless spirit in the ongoing World Cup. Virat also highlights how her fearless attitude makes her an inspiration to all.

Smriti, who is in action at the World Cup, shared the video on her social media, captioning it, "From one Jersey 18 to another, there’s something special about this number that keeps the passion running high." As she prepares to #ChooseBold and bring her A-game, Smriti calls on all the ‘Naya Shers’ and fellow supporters of Jersey 18 to join her.

Mandhana said, “Being Bold is about making fearless choices and pushing boundaries. World Cups are always important for us. On and off the field, I’m ready to make daring decisions. I want to lead with courage and inspire others to Choose Bold.”

The video: