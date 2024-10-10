Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani become the faces of Crocs latest campaign

New Delhi: Crocs, the global footwear brand launched its ‘Share the Joy’ campaign, featuring rising Bollywood stars and #CrocsSquad members Vedang Raina and Rasha Thadani. The campaign captures the magic of the season through Crocs and Jibbitz™ charms, infusing festive moments with their take on fashion.

Yann Le Bozec, Marketing Vice President of Crocs ROW & Hey Dude International, shares: “The festive season is such a special time in India- a wonderful celebration and an incredible expression of people’s joy, individuality, and connection. With our ‘Share the Joy’ campaign, we’re pushing the boundaries of festive fashion by encouraging audiences to playfully experiment, elevate and embrace their authentic style with Crocs. Our goal is to show how versatile Crocs can be, adding instant style and comfort to any outfit. With the addition of our Jibbitz™ charms, we aim to inspire others to create their own vibrant looks while capturing the true spirit of celebration and self-expression.”

Akshat Gupt, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, Kulfi Collective, says: "We wanted to capture the essence of the festive season in a way that celebrates both the warmth of tradition and the excitement of modern self-expression. The 'Share the Joy' campaign captures all this magic and fun, while keeping the youthful and bold spirit of Crocs at its heart. We're excited to have collaborated with Crocs again to showcase the brand as the ultimate accessory to express one's unique style.”

Set to the catchy beats of “Gulzar” by Natania featuring Subhi, the video fuses tradition with spontaneity, encouraging everyone to embrace the essence of the season. Gen Z influencers like Riya Kohli, Pratiksha Shetty, and Joan Rai further amplify the festive joy, pairing Crocs and their unique Jibbitz with effortless charm, and proving that Crocs can elevate any style—whether it's Indo-Western or traditional.

Conceptualised and produced by Kulfi Collective.

Campaign Video Link:

https://www.crocs.in/