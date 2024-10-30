TVS Raider answers ‘Call of the Wicked’ in new ad film

New Delhi: TVS Raider has launched a campaign titled, ‘Call of the Wicked’ which seeks to invite riders to unleash their inner “wicked” and feel the thrill of the ride. The campaign has been conceptualised by FCB Kinnect.

The campaign seeks to embody the brand’s spirit of embracing one’s most wicked self, powered by the brand’s new iGO feature and upgraded performance.

The film targeted at the GenZ audience, takes viewers on a journey through a cityscape, showcasing the new look and features of the TVS Raider. Inspired by superhero lore, the film aims to evoke the feeling of riding to answer the ‘call of the wicked’.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect and FCB/SIX India, said, “A truly powerful idea speaks volumes, even in silence. By transforming a sharp insight into a cinematic experience, we’ve captured the bold spirit of the TVS Raider in a way that’s as unforgettable as the ride itself."

Nishant Pratap, Group Executive Creative Director (South), FCB Kinnect, added, “The new Raider epic is a pure adrenaline kick at 24 frames a second. Our intent was to stay true to our wicked roots and celebrate the million-plus Raiders out there. Being the fastest in its class, skinned in the spanking-new Nardo Grey, we just had to make a film that deserves announcing its arrival.”

The campaign is live across digital and television platforms.

The campaign film: