The Baker’s Dozen and Soha Ali Khan team up for their 'The Truth We Knead' camp

New Delhi: The Baker’s Dozen’s “The Truth We Knead” campaign is directed towards promoting transparency and quality in bakery products and highlighting the importance of using real ingredients with no nasties. It highlights the growing importance of bakery items in Indian households, especially in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Actress Soha Ali Khan has joined this campaign as a step towards creating a higher consumer awareness. This is TBD’s first celebrity partnership, marking a milestone for the brand.

“The Truth We Knead” shines a spotlight on the brand’s commitment to honesty in its products, emphasising the quality and integrity of TBD’s range, which includes cakes, cookies, sourdoughs, daily bread, and other baked snacks.

As the festive season approaches, TBD is poised to capitalise on the increased demand for cakes and cookies, traditionally experiencing a 2-3x sales boost. The company has set a target of INR 30-40 crores in sales in the October to December quarter. The campaign is planned to maximise impact during this peak season.

Aditi Handa, Co-Founder and Head Chef at The Baker’s Dozen, said: “We are excited to partner with Soha Ali Khan for ‘The Truth We Knead,’ marking a chapter for our brand. This campaign reflects our dedication to making products with real ingredients and using no nasties—values that are at the heart of everything we do. We’ve admired Soha for her commitment to quality and authenticity, which aligns with what we wanted to communicate to our customers. Soha’s partnership amplifies our message and helps us reach more people who value authenticity in their food.”

Talking about the association, Soha Ali Khan expressed, “I’m excited to join The Baker’s Dozen for their ‘The Truth We Knead’ campaign. As a consumer, I believe transparency and quality are essential in the products we choose. Partnering with an authentic brand like TBD aligns with my values and ideals. This campaign is a great initiative to educate people about the importance of knowing what’s in their food. I’m proud to be part of a movement that promotes honest and delicious bakery products.”

The campaign also includes a YouTube series featuring Co-Founder Aditi Handa, and a social media series offering glimpses into the bakery industry along with other baking facts. The Instagram series by Aditi Handa covers topics like Traditional Baking Techniques, Reading Bakery Product Labels, Sourdough vs. White bread, Correct labour and hiring practices, and more.