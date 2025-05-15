Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee explores urban connections in new digital campaign

New Delhi: Creative agency 82.5 Communications released a new digital film for Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee. The film explored how brief, everyday encounters, such as a moment shared over a cold coffee, can spark connection in urban settings.

Set in a crowded subway station, the story follows a fleeting interaction between two commuters. A woman sketches a man during rush hour, leading to a quiet moment of mutual recognition. Through subtle gestures and exchanged glances, the narrative attempts to capture how small, spontaneous moments can become meaningful.

The film was anchored by the phrase "Coffee? Here?" and was part of a broader campaign aimed at young urban consumers, particularly Gen Z, who were characterised as always on the move and seeking new experiences. The brand positioned the product as a ready-to-drink option intended for social settings.

Speaking about the campaign, Kiran Ramamurthy, CEO of 82.5 India, said, “Coffee has always been a way for people to connect. Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee takes that a step further by being available anytime, anywhere. It’s not just a drink; it’s a trigger for connections. And therefore, perfect for today’s youth, who are so social and spontaneous, and actively seeking those real moments. Our campaign brings that to life, transforming the brand into more than just an icebreaker, a facilitator of genuine connections."

Mayur Varma, Chief Creative Officer, 82.5 Ogilvy Group, added, “Coffee’s exploded! Tata Grand Cold Coffee is not just keeping up, it’s adding a punch. It’s a great opportunity to ride the cold coffee craze and give this generation the quirky fuel they need to rewrite the rules."

The film formed part of Tata Consumer Products’ effort to tap into the ready-to-drink (RTD) cold coffee category. The product is available in three flavours—French Vanilla, Belgium Chocolate, and Swiss Caramel, and distributed via retail and online platforms.

Partha Biswas, President & Head – RTD Business, Tata Consumer Products, said, “Cold Coffee is more than a drink, it sparks conversation, connection, and community. This film beautifully captures the dynamic, impulsive spirit of today’s youth and the magic of shared experiences. 'Too Cool to Have It Solo' is more than a tagline—it’s a mindset. In the rush of daily life, Tata Coffee Grand Cold Coffee is the coolest way to hangout and turn fleeting moments into unforgettable stories.”

With urban settings, stylised visuals, and a soundtrack aimed at youth, the film attempted to appeal to an audience that values authenticity and informal social interaction.

Watch the campaign film :