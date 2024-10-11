Surya Roshni launches multiple campaigns for its range of festive products

New Delhi: Surya Roshni has launched a campaign to showcase its festive range of products, including the Surya Jagmag Festive String Lights.

The campaign, which centres around a young couple discussing their roles in preparing for the festival, features the significance of Surya’s new "Jagmag Lights."

Jitendra Agrawal, CEO - Lighting and Consumer Durables at Surya Roshni, said, "Our new decorative lighting range epitomises elegance, convenience, and energy efficiency. We wish to offer products that meet the modern-day needs of our consumers, be it for festive décor or everyday lighting solutions. With this range, we plan to make festivals even more special and make our products provide long-term value to homes across India.”

Surya is also launching campaigns for their range of home appliances. The Electric Water Heater campaign features the brand's hero product, the Qube+ Water Heater, and will run from September to November 2024.

Alongside this, Surya is introducing the Infra-Red & Induction-PRI campaign, running from September to November 2024.

The ad film for "Jagmag Lights”: