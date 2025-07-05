Super 7: KFC, Zoho, JBL, and others grab attention with creative ads

New Delhi: This week’s ads show how brands are turning to relatable stories to connect with people. Whether it’s nostalgia through familiar faces, humour that makes you smile, or smart ways to reach consumers in local languages, each campaign focuses on storytelling that feels personal. From Zoho’s thoughtful message to KFC’s fun CID comeback, the focus is on making viewers feel something real while keeping them engaged.

Here’s a round-up of the ad films that made headlines.

JBL’s ‘First Doesn’t Follow’ campaign listens to those who don’t fit the mould

JBL has rolled out its latest campaign, First Doesn’t Follow, celebrating trailblazers who challenge norms. Created by Havas Creative and Havas Media, the digital-first campaign showcases the JBL Live Beam 3 and upcoming Tour Pro 3, both equipped with the new Smart Charging Case™. With features like True Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 and Smart Ambient tech, the campaign positions JBL’s latest innovation as a companion for those who lead with individuality.

Watch the campaign film:

CID trio returns to crack the case of the Rs 299 KFC mystery

KFC has reunited CID’s iconic trio, Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty, and Narendra Gupta, for a light-hearted investigation into its limited-time Rs 299 dine-in offer. The film opens with Shetty puzzled by Gen Z slang and suspecting a scam, prompting a nostalgic detective reunion. Their mission: verify the legitimacy of a combo with seven boneless strips and two hot & crispy pieces. What follows is classic CID-style probing, mistaken slang interpretations, and comic relief before the team uncovers the truth—there’s no scam, just a real KFC deal.

Watch the campaign film :

St. Jude’s campaign exposes hidden crisis in childhood cancer care

St. Jude India ChildCare Centres, with Ogilvy Mumbai, has launched a powerful campaign titled “Renu Vs The City” to highlight a major gap in childhood cancer care—the lack of safe and affordable accommodation for families coming to urban hospitals.

The film follows Renu, a young cancer patient forced to live on the footpath outside a Mumbai hospital due to her family’s inability to afford a safe place to stay. Through Renu’s journey, the campaign sheds light on how these harsh living conditions can disrupt treatment, forcing some families to return home before completion.

Watch the campaign film:

Ayushmann Khurrana stars in Agoda’s new ad about taking travel breaks

Agoda has launched a new campaign for the Indian market titled ‘Escape the Stress, See The World For Less’, featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana in a double role.

Created in partnership with Ogilvy, the film shows Khurrana as both a stressed-out office worker and his easygoing alter ego “Mr. Vacaywala”, who urges people to take short breaks and recharge. The light-hearted narrative promotes Agoda’s affordable travel options as a practical way to pause and unwind.

The campaign, based on Agoda’s travel sentiment research, reflects that 80% of Indian travellers cite relaxation as their main travel motivation.

Watch the campaign film:

Zoho’s ‘It Takes Time’ campaign emphasises the role of time

Zoho has rolled out a new campaign titled ‘It Takes Time’, developed with creative agency Bombay Locale.

Anchored by the message ‘To build anything that truly lasts, it takes time’, the campaign reflects on Zoho’s three-decade journey through rich cultural and technological metaphors. A banyan tree, symbolising deep-rooted growth, serves as the visual centrepiece—echoing the real one at Zoho’s Estancia campus in Chennai.

Narrated by storyteller Neelesh Misra, the brand film weaves visuals from Varanasi, the Brihadeeswara temple, and old telecom relics to showcase endurance, evolution, and craftsmanship.

Watch the campaign film:

Perfetti’s Centerfruit uses AI voice tech to engage rural consumers without internet

Perfetti Van Melle India has launched an innovative campaign for Centerfruit that enables real-time AI conversations over feature phones, without the need for internet, smartphones, or apps.

Titled the “Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayi” Challenge, the campaign was developed in collaboration with Wavemaker, BharatGPT.ai, and Google Cloud to reach rural consumers via AI-powered voice calls. Participants dial in to play a tongue twister game, engaging in two-way conversations in regional dialects through AI-over-telephony.

Designed for areas with limited digital access, the initiative reflects the brand’s efforts to connect with Bharat’s last-mile audiences using low-tech, high-impact solutions. The activation also allowed users to ask questions and receive responses in local languages, making the experience inclusive and interactive.

Watch the campaign film: