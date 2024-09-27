Super 7 ads of the week: Narratives that have journeyed from concept to impact

New Delhi: With a mix of clever concepts and impactful messaging, advertisements reflect the evolving landscape of marketing and its ability to connect with audiences.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by Just Herbs, Marico, Swiss Beauty, Flipkart, The Pant Project, Viacom18 and Hettich.

Just Herbs celebrates timeless beauty with Zeenat Aman and Rakul Preet Singh

Ayurveda inspired beauty and personal care brand, Just Herbs announced the launch of its latest brand campaign featuring Zeenat Aman and Rakul Preet Singh.

The brand film shows an exchange between Aman and Singh on what beauty means to them.

Marico urges to get Pujo Ready with Nihar Naturals

Marico announced the launch of its new TVC for Nihar Naturals as part of the brand’s Durga Pujo campaign.

This festive campaign titled ‘Pujo Ready with Nihar’ captures the essence of Durga Pujo preparations, with a special focus on the beauty rituals that empower women to feel confident and radiant throughout the celebrations. The film portrays the role of Nihar Naturals in this preparation.

The film follows the journey of a young woman, who believes in the power of preparation, both in her dance and in her beauty regimen. As she gets ready for Durga Pujo, she focuses on standing out through her beauty. Her beauty preparation begins weeks ahead with Nihar Naturals, nourishing her hair to look its best for the Pujo celebrations. The TVC highlights the idea that through thorough preparation, especially with Nihar Naturals, she radiates confidence and beauty throughout the festivities.

This festive season, Sawar Ke Aana with Swiss Beauty

Swiss Beauty has unveiled its festive campaign "Sawar Ke Aana" featuring brand ambassador and actress Taapsee Pannu. The campaign encourages everyone to get ready for the celebration season by elevating their look with Swiss Beauty’s curated range of makeup products.

As a part of the campaign, Swiss Beauty has released an ad film starring Pannu. In the opening sequence, you see her getting decked up for festivities. She adorns herself with Swiss Beauty’s signature products, from the delicate touch of mascara on her lashes to the perfect stroke of liquid lipstick on her lips. The film concludes with a tagline, “Tyohaar mein taiyaar toh sab honge, tum sawar ke aana.”

Flipkart makes big deal of small things, quite literally!

Flipkart is set to launch ‘Big Sale of Small Things', aiming to celebrate the items that people often forget to purchase, when they’re gearing up to shop at the Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale.

The campaign is designed specifically to bring to mind the easily overlooked items, including fashion and lifestyle accessories, books, small electronics, home décor, and more.

Small things have big discounts on Flipkart’s ‘Big Sale of Small Things.’

Conceptualised by FCB Kinnect, the integrated campaign comprises films, influencer engagements, and other on-ground activations.

The Pant Project urges to have stretchable pants, not arguments

The Pant Project, a menswear brand, announced the launch of its latest ad campaigns aimed at breaking away from the conventions of traditional menswear advertising.

In a shift from the seriousness of traditional ads, these campaigns aim to highlight the versatility of the brand’s Power Stretch pants.

The first campaign, titled “Tug of War,” departs from the usual tone, opting instead for a playful and engaging presentation. Set in a park, two families compete in a tug-of-war game using the dads’ pants. This twist showcases the flexibility, impressive stretch, and durability of The Pant Project’s Power Stretch Smart Casual Pants.

The second campaign titled, “The Family Split Challenge,” portrays a split competition between a grandfather and father. As they exchange banter about their youth and fitness, both slowly attempt full splits. Meanwhile, their young son casually performs a perfect split, stealing the spotlight. Just as the tension peaks, the grandfather proudly declares he's not just stretching but doing a "power stretch" in his pants from The Pant Project.

Viacom18 rallies ‘The Neighbour’s Plea’ for India vs Bangladesh test series

Viacom18 unveiled its new campaign film for the ongoing two-Test match series against Bangladesh.

Titled, ‘The Neighbour’s Plea,’ the film builds on the success that Bangladesh saw on their tour to Pakistan.

Viacom18’s film takes off from the point where Pakistan is reeling from the after-effects of the loss and now backs India in a bid to see them defeat Bangladesh and avenge them.

Shot in ‘talking heads’ style, the film sees different Pakistani fans, Pakistani cricketers, students, club cricketers, etc. pleading India to win for the on-going series and pledge their support.

Wondrlab uses "The Youngest Magician" to capture furniture innovations

Wondrlab has launched a new campaign for Hettich, aimed at showcasing how the brand's furniture fittings solutions and built-in appliances can bring a touch of magic into everyday homes.

Wondrlab, with the help of an 8-year-old magician, aims to infuse a sense of wonder and enchantment into the campaign narrative.