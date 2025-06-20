Super 7 ads of the week: Google, G-SHOCK, CashKaro, and more bring the buzz

New Delhi: This week, several brands launched fun and bold campaigns that used humour and light mockery to stand out. From spoofing news debates to joking about tech rivals, the ads used creative ideas to grab attention.

Brands like CashKaro, Google, Parle Products, Snitch, Asian Paints, G-SHOCK, and Boomer led the way with quirky campaigns that connected with younger audiences and added a fresh twist to their messaging.

Here’s a round-up of the ad films that made headlines.

Asian Paints rolls out Apcolite All Protek with stain-repellent tech

Asian Paints has launched Apcolite All Protek, an interior wall paint featuring what it describes as ‘Lotus Effect Technology’, aimed at repelling common household stains. Developed by McCann Worldgroup, the accompanying ad film features brand ambassador Virat Kohli in a domestic setting where a child tests the paint’s resistance to spills. The company claims the product also offers flame retardance and comes with a six-year performance warranty.

Watch the campaign film:

Snitch explores spontaneity and speed in latest digital campaign

Men’s fashion brand Snitch has launched a digital campaign titled ‘Last Minute? Snitch It.’, developed in collaboration with Verve Media. The campaign includes three short films that follow different male protagonists navigating last-minute situations, such as an impromptu meeting, an unexpected social plan, or a surprise date, while dressed in Snitch’s apparel. Set around themes of spontaneity, speed, and everyday life, the films aim to reflect the fast-paced routines of Gen Z and millennial consumers.

Watch the campaign film:

Parle’s ‘Since 1929’ campaign revisits generational memories

Parle Products, in collaboration with Liqvd Asia, has launched ‘Parle, Since 1929’, a new confectionery campaign reflecting the brand’s role in Indian households across decades.

The film captures nostalgic moments, childhood pranks, festivals, school days—blending vintage visuals with present-day scenes to highlight Parle’s enduring presence. Developed by Parle’s in-house team, the campaign avoids overt product focus, instead showcasing how its confectionery naturally fits into everyday life.

Watch the campaign films:

G-SHOCK and Vicky Kaushal spotlight Gen Z resilience in latest campaign

G-SHOCK has launched a new campaign with brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal, continuing its ‘Rise Above the Shocks’ message with a focus on inner strength and modern-day resilience.

The campaign showcases iconic G-SHOCK models, DW-5000R, GA-2100, DW-5600, and GA-110 as symbols of individuality and endurance, resonating with a younger audience navigating life on their terms. Produced by Method Productions and directed by John Fredrick Peter, the film blends visual grit with stories of perseverance and evolving definitions of toughness.

Watch the campaign film:

Google pokes fun at Apple’s iOS 26 in new Pixel ad

In its latest campaign, Google takes a humorous swipe at Apple, comparing new iOS 26 features like live translation and call screening with similar Android tools that have existed for years.

The ad features a playful exchange between iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro, where Pixel highlights that Apple’s “new” updates are actually years-old features on Android.

It follows Apple’s WWDC 2025 reveal and adds to earlier jabs from Samsung and Microsoft.

Watch the campaign film:

CashKaro’s new ad takes on coin-based reward systems with newsroom satire

CashKaro has released a new ad film titled GoatSwami under its ongoing #CoinsVSCashback campaign, using satire to question the value of coin-based reward systems on shopping platforms. The film was conceptualised and produced in-house by CashKaro’s brand team.

Set in a spoof news debate, the ad shows a goat claiming to be the “lord of cashback” but failing to justify coin rewards, while the anchor stresses that real cashback goes directly to bank accounts.

Watch the campaign film:

Boomer and Jasprit Bumrah turn crowd jeers into cheers in new TVC

Mars Wrigley’s gum brand Boomer has launched a new TVC featuring cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, reviving bubble-blowing as a symbol of confidence and individuality.

In the ad, Bumrah is heckled by fans while fielding at the boundary, but silences them with a calm bubble-blow using Boomer gum, prompting the crowd to erupt in support, chanting “BOOOOOOO-MRAHH... BUMRAH.” The film aims to connect with Gen Z, reintroducing Boomer’s legacy through a moment of cool-headed swagger rather than confrontation.

Watch the campaign film: