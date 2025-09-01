Super 7 ads of the week: Campaigns making an impact

New Delhi: This week’s Super 7 features a mix of fresh campaigns across auto, FMCG, tech, food and beverages. From milestone celebrations and brand repositioning to humour-led storytelling and celebrity-driven narratives, the ads highlight how brands are blending creativity with cultural relevance. The roundup spans Škoda Auto India’s 25-year celebration, Colgate’s focus on trust, Google Gemini’s everyday use cases, JSW MG’s EV awareness drive, The Health Factory’s health-first message, Sprite’s food pairing push, and Bikano’s humour-filled take on snacking.

Škoda Auto India marks 25 years with ‘Fans, Not Owners’ campaign

Škoda Auto India has rolled out an integrated campaign, Fans, Not Owners, to mark its 25th year in the country. The initiative is handled by Publicis Groupe India’s dedicated unit Team Drive and creatively led by BBH India.

Centred on a film titled Doda, the campaign captures a young admirer’s fascination with Škoda cars, framing customers as passionate fans rather than just owners. Alongside the film, a social media activation saw the child protagonist Maya take over Škoda India’s Instagram account, while select dealerships in Mumbai temporarily swapped the brand’s logo with the word “Doda.”

Watch the campaign films:

Colgate Strong Teeth highlights mothers’ confidence in children’s oral care

Colgate-Palmolive (India) has launched a new Cavity-Proof campaign for Colgate Strong Teeth, underlining the trust mothers place in the brand to protect their children’s teeth.

The film portrays a mother instantly spotting her child’s feigned toothache, reflecting her confidence in Colgate’s protection despite lifestyle shifts like higher junk food consumption that increase cavity risks.

Colgate Strong Teeth uses Arginine + Calcium Boost Technology, which reduces demineralisation and accelerates remineralisation, offering continuous cavity defence with twice-daily brushing.

Watch the campaign films:

Lowe Lintas showcases Google Gemini’s role in everyday routines

Lowe Lintas has created a campaign for Google Gemini through nine 20-second films showing how the generative AI tool supports students, professionals and individuals in daily tasks.

The films highlight relatable moments such as preparing for exams, filing reimbursements, or fixing a projector, positioning Gemini as “Your Everyday AI Assistant.The campaign is rolling out across digital and offline platforms.

Watch the campaign films:

JSW MG Motor brings back ‘EV Sahi Hai’ with Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat

Cheil X has unveiled the second phase of JSW MG’s ‘EV Sahi Hai’ campaign, this time featuring Fukrey actors Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat. Using humour and celebrity appeal, the two films address common EV myths around charging and range.

Shot in Dehradun and Rishikesh, the films highlight over 29,000 charging stations across India and tackle range anxiety with a storyline set on a road trip to Goa. The campaign runs across TV, digital and radio platforms, with Cheil X leading creative development.

Watch the campaign films:

Milind Soman meets the ‘Fittest Bread’ in The Health Factory film

The Health Factory has unveiled a new brand film featuring Milind Soman as part of its rebranding under the philosophy, All for Health. Health for All. Known for India’s first zero maida, protein-rich bread, the company uses humour to show Soman being outsmarted by health-conscious youngsters, linking the “fittest bread” to his values of simplicity, authenticity and consistency.

Watch the campaign films:

Spice meets fizz in Sprite’s latest film with Sharvari and Sunil Grover

Sprite has launched a new campaign, Spicy ko de Sprite ka Tadka, highlighting the pairing of its lemon-lime drink with spicy food. The TVC features brand ambassador Sharvari and comedian Sunil Grover, who appears in multiple avatars serving ever-spicier dishes. Positioned as part of a “fizzy spice-Sprite-spice loop,” the beverage is cast as the refreshing counterbalance to heat, reinforcing its role as a mealtime companion.

Watch the campaign films:

Bikano’s latest campaign captures everyday chaos with humour

Bikano has rolled out a new campaign, Dil Ki Mano, Enjoy Bikano, conceptualised by Grapes Worldwide. Through a series of films, the brand turns everyday situations into exaggerated, comic moments, from office staff more interested in snacks than their bonuses, to a boy escaping Yamraj mid-ride after reaching for a dropped bite. Other sketches include a skydiver leaping for snacks and a film crew prioritising Bikano over an actor. The narrative positions Bikano as a playful companion in unexpected circumstances, framing snacking as part of life’s humour and chaos.

Watch the campaign films: