Super 7 ads of the week: Ads with stories that entice

New Delhi: Advertisements are portals for brands to weave their narratives with creativity, endorsers that align with their ethos and visuals that compliment the storyline’s core.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by Zomato, Durex, Liva, Samsung, Sebamed, redBus and Zebronics.

Ahsaas Channa and Adarsh Gourav capture joy of dining out with Zomato

Entourage Films has announced another collaboration with Zomato for the launch of the Zomato Dining Carnival. This campaign, featuring Ahsaas Channa and Adarsh Gourav, aims to bring the joy of dining out to life in a series of food-centric films.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, famed for his work - Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the campaign links everyday moments with food experience. From a football game morphing into a "pasta ball" toss, to gym noises inspiring a sushi craving, each film adds a spin to ordinary activities, turning them into opportunities to indulge in meals.

In one of the films, two bodybuilders are lifting weights and making exaggerated sounds like “Shuuuuu” and “Sheeee,” which leads Channa and Gourav to exchange a knowing glance and shout “Sushi!” The scene then humorously shifts to a restaurant where the duo enjoys sushi, this transition highlights how everyday moments can lead to impromptu food experiences.

Durex captures enhanced intimacy of a ‘close fit’

Conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India, the campaign film aims to focus on that special snug feeling when something fits and contours around you perfectly and closely.

Using metaphors of swimming, athletics and dance the film aims to establish that in matters of pleasure, ‘A close fit makes all the difference.’

Liva urges to "Feel It All" with right fabrics

Liva has launched its latest campaign, "Feel It All," which invites consumers to rediscover the importance of fabric in their clothing choices.

The campaign highlights how the choice of right fabrics play a role in defining and enhancing the way we feel throughout the day.

Executed by the creative team at Gozoop, "Feel It All" employs a digital strategy to communicate Liva’s brand essence across multiple platforms.

Samsung Galaxy A series celebrates ‘Gen Z awesomeness’ with an anthem

Cheil India has just unveiled a youth anthem that captures the spirit of Gen Z, while highlighting the features of Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 5G.

This peppy musical aims to celebrate those who love to live boldly, and settle for nothing less than awesome. The film follows a lively bunch of friends ready to seize the day. Throughout their journey, Galaxy A55 and A35 5G's features such as Private Share, IP67 rating, Durability, Nightography and Samsung Wallet are showcased.

Sebamed celebrates second-time moms

Sebamed, a German skincare and baby care brand, is marketed in India by USV.

The brand has launched a new campaign in an ode to the second-time moms. The campaign underscores the significance of experience of motherhood in choosing only the expert in baby care. A digital film developed by Sebamed and their agency The Womb aims to portray the confidence and composure of second-time mothers.

These experienced mothers have navigated the challenges of first-time motherhood, and now provide comfort and wisdom to new moms, reminding them that not every challenge is as difficult as it seems and to embrace their journey fully.

Gautam Vasudev Menon capitalises on romance to introduce redBus’ new features

redBus has announced the launch of a new ad campaign, highlighting redBus app features. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon—the man behindMinnale, Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein, and Mammootty’s upcoming detective flick Dominic and the Ladies' Purse—the campaign stars comedian and social media creator Nirmal Pillai alongside actress Samyuktha Vishwanathan.

Executed by Leo Burnett India, the ad series takes viewers on a journey with a young couple as they make their journey and time together even more seamless, memorable and enjoyable with the help of redBus’s features.

The ad series features Pillai and Vishwanathan as a young couple who use redBus’ features to make their journey more fun and memorable.

Film 1: Live Bus Tracking

In this film, viewers are introduced to a scene at a café; Vishwanathan hears the bus approaching and expresses concern about missing it. Pillai reassures her in a romantic gesture, revealing that he has tracked the bus using the redBus app.

Film 2: Ratings & Reviews

The ad opens with Vishawanathan waiting by a bus stop with her suitcase. Pillai eventually joins her and presents a brand-new cushion as a surprise for her. He suggests that while they might not find comfortable seats, this cushion will provide some relief. Vishwanathan then reveals that by checking ratings and reviews on the redBus app, they can book a bus with clean and comfortable seats.

Film 3: Price Benefit

The film opens at a bustling bus stand with Pillai playfully massaging her shoulders. Pillai jokes about the challenge of securing a last-minute discount to which she points out that with redBus, discounts for last-minute bookings, new users, early birds, and return trips are readily available.

Janhvi Kapoor grooves with Zebronics’ DJ and Party Speaker

Zebronics has launched its newest ad-campaign featuring Bollywood Actress – Janhvi Kapoor. The ad titled “Zebronics Chala, Masti Jagaa” showcases the brand’s DJ and Party Speaker lineup.

Set to a musical track with “Zebronics Chala, Masti Jagaa” as its encore theme, the ad aims to transport the viewers to a party scene where the beat never stops.