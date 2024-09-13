Super 7 ads of the week: Ads with engaging storylines

New Delhi: In today's rapidly evolving market, staying ahead of the curve is crucial for brands and consumers alike. Engaging storylines in a brand’s communication helps hold the audience attention and aids brand recall.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by Vinod Cookware, WeWork India, Jockey, Nihar Naturals, Himalaya Kajal, FabriCare and CashKaro.

‘Hands up!’ for Vinod Cookware’s SAS metal premium range

Vinod Cookware has launched a new television commercial highlighting the SAS (Steel-Aluminium-Steel) metal technology used in their premium range.

The campaign is to be aired on general entertainment channels like Star Plus, Colors, Zee TV, and Sony Max. Conceptualised by Network Advertising and produced by 10 Films, the TVC depicts a robbery gone wrong. It highlights the key features and advantages of Vinod Cookware’s premium SAS metal range.

Set in a hill station, Vinod Cookware's new ad film uses humor to portray a comical kitchen encounter where chefs outwit a thief, all while showcasing the brand’s SAS metal technology. The narrative highlights the cookware’s even heat distribution in a playful yet engaging manner.

WeWork India draws parallels with everyday office life

WeWork India has launched a campaign to capture what people think WeWork India is about versus what it actually is about.

Your Office, Your Way is a myth-busting campaign created by Fundamental, that encompasses all that WeWork offers by drawing parallels with everyday office life. Instances, characters, and practices that anyone who has ever had a job will identify with.

Page Industries urges ‘Nothing Fits Better’ than JOCKEY especially for GenZ aspirations

Page Industries, the exclusive licensee of JOCKEY International Inc. is launching a ‘Nothing Fits Better’ campaign to take forward the brand agenda for the flagship line of men’s innerwear, aimed to captivate a young and trend-conscious demographic, especially Gen Z.

The core thought behind the campaign is to bring alive the brand’s message “Jockey or Nothing” when it comes to self-expression for today’s youth. Key Jockey collections highlighted in the campaign are NYC, USA Originals, POP, and MOVE, which include briefs, boxer briefs, inner boxers, and trunks.

Nihar Naturals Shanti Badam Amla celebrates World Literacy Day

In celebration of World Literacy Day, Nihar Naturals Shanti Badam Amla unveiled its latest digital film. This inspiring narrative aims to shine a light on the transformative power of education.

The new digital video portrays the role of education through the journey of a young girl who leverages her education to assist her mother in preparing for a crucial loan interview. This moment is not just about securing a loan but about realizing a dream—the dream of opening the first ladies' tailor shop in their village. Through this narrative, the film illustrates how education can uplift not just individuals, but entire families and communities.

Himalaya Kajal and Kalyani Priyadarshan urge to smile with your eyes

This collaboration with Kalyani Priyadarshan celebrates the connection women have with kajal.

In a TVC featuring Priyadarshan, aims to show how Kajal transforms her eyes into a canvas of emotions, mirroring the joy, love, and spirit of the festival.

The swipe of Kajal is often compared to a smile. Through this campaign, Himalaya aims to give your eyes a reason to 'Sm-eye-le’ since they believe that when your eyes smile, your face will.

FabriCare brings Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together with Karan Johar for their blackout curtains

This campaign is brought to life under the direction of filmmaker, Karan Johar, under his banner Dharma 2.0 and conceptualised by 82.5 Communications. This campaign highlights FabriCare’s blackout fabrics with the theme “Pitch Dark. Anytime.,” set against the backdrop of everyday life at home.

The new campaign focuses on FabriCare's supersoft Blackout curtains.

CashKaro urges consumers to "Aadat Badlo" during festive shopping

CashKaro has launched three ad films as part of this campaign. Each ad uses different examples to illustrate the point: while shopping directly on popular online sites might offer some discounts, shopping via CashKaro to shop on those same sites will help you get the same products for even less.

The ads aim to showcase how shopping via CashKaro on platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Nykaa can result in substantial savings, even beyond the discounts offered by these online retailers. The slogan, “Pehle CashKaro, Phir ShopKaro,” encapsulates this new shopping habit that the campaign aims to promote.