Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that spotlight narratives and visuals

New Delhi: Advertisements capture brands with content at the center and visuals as their backbone.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by Spectacular Saudi, Qatar Airways, Honda Cars India, Sportz Village, Marico, Simply Fresh and Mankind Pharma.

‘Spectacular Saudi’ invites Indians to discover Arabia

Launching in English across the country, ‘Spectacular Saudi’ captures Saudi’s golden sands, pristine waters, and endless skies.

The campaign visuals capture the ancient mud-brick architecture of Diriyah’s At-Turaif and the pristine waters of the Red Sea to the historic streets of Al Balad in Jeddah and the majestic Nabataean tombs in Hegra, AlUla.

The campaign invites couples, families, and people in search of iconic experiences rooted in culture and heritage, to explore the unexplored.

Travelers to embark on ‘AI Adventure’ with Qatar Airways’s AI film

Qatar Airways has unveiled a new global ‘AI Adventure’ film.

The campaign offers the opportunity to be part of its emotive story, by utilising AI capabilities so you can place yourself within the film and become the star.

As part of the campaign, viewers can select from multiple scenes within the film to star as the leading roles.

Honda Cars India celebrates festival diversity of India with ‘Great Honda Fest’

Honda Cars India (HCIL) marked the beginning of the festive season with the launch of its multi-media campaign for ‘The Great Honda Fest.’

This campaign aims to be a tribute to the festivals celebrated across India. The brand film showcases how Honda vehicles become a part of these joyful moments, embracing the traditions, rituals, and happiness that define each festivity.

Sportz Village and Scarecrow M&C Saatchi introduce ‘Champion ka Syllabus’

Sportz Village in collaboration with Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has launched a campaign based on the premise that ‘Champions are not born; they are created in schools.’

The film emphasises that the school syllabus shouldn’t be restricted to academics but should also include sports. It highlights how the syllabus for becoming a champion is rigorous; how every day is a new exam, every failure a new lesson, and every challenge a new opportunity.

The campaign highlights that the challenges faced in sports mirror those faced in life, and how the right training, curriculum, and preparation help create champions, not just in sports but also in life.

Marico’s Saffola Oats captures joy of Onam

Marico has announced its latest campaign for Saffola Oats in celebration of Onam. Saffola brings Kerala’s cultural heritage to life with a twist on traditional dishes using oats, all through a new film along with exclusive packaging for Onam.

The new ad film, conceptualised by Maitri Advertising Works, features two women engaged in a playful competition to create the best Onam delicacies, each including their secret ingredient - Saffola Oats, unaware that it’s the common factor in both culinary creations.

As the festivities unfold, the women discover that they both are using the same special ingredient – Saffola Oats, leading them to set aside their competition and unite in the true spirit of the festival, celebrating friendship, love, and festivity.

Simply Fresh captures sacred ritual of welcoming Bappa in households

Simply Fresh, the cooking-oil brand from BN group, has launched a new video communication that revolves around the ritual of getting Bappa in households, especially in Maharashtra, for a given number of days.

The film has been produced by Bhavin Mehta and directed by Zaheerali Furniturewalla of Piixel Street.

Mankind Pharma captures importance of neck movements in Indian communication

The campaign, voiced in Hindi, intertwines the importance of unrestricted neck movement with the efficacy of Nimulid Strong in alleviating neck pain. Therefore, to address the problem, the brand came up with a campaign of Nimulid Strong that focuses on “Kaam Chalate Raho, Gardan Hilaate Raho.”

The video narrative connects various scenarios where neck movements play a role in non-verbal communication, from expressing anger and love to showcasing progress and even celebrating national victories.