Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that run the ‘creative narrative’ mile

New Delhi: Advertisements are coveted assets of brands. Narratives that pertain to family, social values, funny moments of life and so on, often tug at the viewers’ heart, leaving them with more than just a promotional message.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by WhatsApp, Tata Neu, boAt, Facebook, Bharat Matrimony, Tira and Hilton.

1. WhatsApp releases ode to people living away from home

WhatsApp launched a privacy campaign aimed to focus on the importance of secure communication. The campaign aims to show how WhatsApp creates a safe space for people living away from home, to have their most private conversations with their loved ones while building a new community and adjusting to a new life, underscoring WhatsApp’s commitment to user-privacy through built-in layers of privacy and security features added over the years.

Conceptualised by BBDO India and directed by Indian film director, Shimit Amin, the ad film follows the journey of a young man who moves to a new city to pursue his passion for becoming a professional chef.

Capturing some moments of him adapting to a new culture, learning a new language, and finding his feet in a new work environment, the campaign shows how WhatsApp provides him a safe space to be his most authentic and confident self, even in his most vulnerable moments.

The film educates users on privacy features like Block and Report, Two-step verification and Meta Verified.

2. Tata Neu highlights ‘bets gone wrong’ to spotlight HDFC Bank Credit Card’s offers

The campaign features a series of films that depict the penalty being paid by people for not believing in the card's offer.

The films conceptualised in-house centre around the theme of "a bet gone wrong." Each vignette opens with a scenario where the protagonist, being overconfident in their knowledge, has made a friendly wager and lost.

The protagonist is seen facing the penalty and reiterating what they have discovered about the Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card offers.

3. boAt teams up with Marvel for ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ movie

The campaign kicks off with a twist as boAt's co-founder and CMO, Aman Gupta, discovers his car vandalised by his own marketing team, inspired by his directive to "Go Crazy for the campaign."

The campaign features three videos starring personalities: Indian actor and producer Tusshar Kapoor, Tajikistani playback singer, boxer, and social media influencer Abdu Rozik, and Indian actor and producer Mukesh Rishi, known as Bulla.

In the first video, Rishi (Bulla) unboxes the Airdopes Alpha Deadpool edition in his rhyming style. The second video showcases Rozik boxing in the ring, competing for the coveted Airdopes Alpha. In the third video, Kapoor promotes the limited edition Airdopes Alpha in his character style.

The campaign extends offline with contextual posters placed along select Metro Lines of the DMRC metro.

4. Facebook urges to ‘Get more into what you’re into’

Created by Fundamental, the campaign aims to highlight Facebook’s people-powered communities. The campaign aims to say, “If you have an interest, any interest, this is the platform that’ll make you fall even more in love with it.”

The narratives are built around four young protagonists who find other like-minded folks on Facebook and end up nurturing and deepening their interests. Their passions vary from gardening to DIY coffee and from unusual topics like ghost stories to finding a niche even when it comes to something as popular as cricket.

Shared experiences and the collective wisdom of a world that truly gets them, makes their journeys all the better.

The films have been directed by Shachi Malhotra, produced by Emotion Pictures and the music composed by Rahul Pais. The stills have been shot by Indrajit Najhkhowa.

5. Wondrlab & Bharat Matrimony portray international-level challenges during weddings

Matrimony.com has launched its 'Wedding Games' campaign. This initiative intertwines the excitement of the games (or rather sports) with the anticipation of the upcoming wedding season.

The campaign features two films that aim to portray the international-level' challenges faced by singles during the wedding season. These films showcase protagonists deftly dodging intrusive questions about their marriage plans from eager relatives.

6. The House Party by Tira features beauty “For Every You”

Tira announced the launch of its latest campaign - “The House Party” which brings its 3 ambassadors – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan together again for this campaign.

The House Party is aimed at showcasing beauty in all its forms. The campaign features a house party, where guests express their style and personality, aimed at reinforcing the belief that beauty is truly for everyone.

This film has been produced by Indian film maker Shakun Batra and directed by Nicolas Davenel and Vanessa Dumont, a director duo from Paris.

7. Hilton reimagines wedding duties with introduction of ‘Wedding Ambassador'

Hilton India relaunched a reimagined version of its flagship ‘Wedding Diaries’ initiative which launched in 2021. Wedding Diaries introduces ‘Wedding Ambassador’, an expert serving as the bridge between the family and the hotel, working closely with couples to deliver personalised services.

This campaign is marked by a new video film shot in Conrad Pune, Hilton’s flagship luxury property in India and is backed by a digital approach, anchored by video content pieces crafted by MagicCircle Communications.

The assets portray the banter and competition between a bride and a groom and how the wedding ambassador plays a role in curating the elements behind the celebrations.The background score plays an original wedding song.