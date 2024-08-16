Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that marched forth with memorable narratives

New Delhi: A lot of advertisements are recognised for their creativity and impact, showcasing the best in visual appeal and storytelling. Most times, brands aijm to take a cliche storyline and add their own personal twist to it, to make the film memorable and the brand recallable.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by IGP, Axis Bank, Bellavita, Swiggy Instamart, Center fresh, Dabur Real and GSK.

IGP aims to solve dilemma of time-bound gifting

Talented and IGP’s new campaign aims to borrow wisdom from the 1980s to oﬀer gifting solutions for the present day.

IGP has partnered with Talented Agency to launch their new brand campaign "Amazing Gifts, Samay Par.”

The campaign aims to tackle a problem as old as time- gifting.

The company believes every gifting opportunity- whether festivals, or personal occasions, is time-bound. It questioned, “Think about it- why else would we invent preﬁxes like “belated” and “advanced” for gifting occasions?”

Conceptualised by Talented and executed by First December Films, the campaign features nine ﬁlms- starting with a brand piece, followed by shorties for diﬀerent gifting occasions, that you’ll see throughout the year.

Axis Bank brings Sanskrit into the digital age

On this year's Indian Independence Day, AutumnGrey, a Grey company, and Axis Bank launched a campaign that spotlights Sanskrit as a creative solution to a modern-day challenge.

The campaign seeks to revive interest in this ancient language while addressing an issue Indians face: online security.

Move over sweets, Bellavita suggests perfume gifting options

Bellavita launched its latest advertising campaign, aiming to redefine the culture of gifting with its luxurious perfume gift sets. This campaign aims to position Bellavita’s curated fragrance collections as a sophisticated and memorable alternative to the traditional sweet boxes that dominate the gifting landscape in India.

Through the campaign, Bellavita introduces a take on the lack of gifting options in India. The campaign narrative is structured as a conversation between a family and a modern AI chat agent, peppered with banter on how homogenous gifting is in India.

The ad film was conceptualised by Sidhant Mago, directed by Neal Massey & produced by Pick Films.

Swiggy Instamart wishes ‘Happy Rakhi’ but is Rakhi happy?

Whether it is cheers, criticism, opinions, or feedback, the campaign focuses on how these In its latest Rakshabandhan themed campaign, Swiggy Instamart has roped in actor and model Rakhi Sawant, best known for her comic reactions that get viral on social media.

In this film, Sawant is seen sad, taking a trip down memory lane where she tells the viewers of her childhood dream of getting famous and her attempts at everything including dancing and theatre.

As an adult Rakhi stares back at a childhood Rakhi, her eyes well up with tears as she muses how, on ‘Rakhi,’ no one asks if Rakhi is happy?

Her phone rings with a Swiggy Instamart notification and cheerfulness returns to her face as she reveals to the users that this year, Sawant and Swiggy have collaborated to send personalised virtual rakhis to siblings.

The film ends on an emotional note where Rakhi urges viewers to include her in their celebrations, as “aakhir me bhi aapki behen hu na? (I’m your sister too, right?)”

Center fresh ‘knocks’ literal sense into ‘moving on’

Center fresh, the flagship gum and mints brand of Perfetti Van Melle India, announced the launch of its new Aage Badh campaign, featuring Varun Dhawan as its brand ambassador.

The storyline captures the essence of moving forward with a positive spirit.

Siddharth Malhotra vibes with Dabur Real’s Fizz beverages

Dabur Real has announced the launch of a new campaign starring Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the campaign spotlights Dabur Real’s range of Fizz beverages, which includes flavors such as cranberry, orange, jeera cola, apple, and Nimbu.

Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Pahwa partner with GSK for shingles awareness

GSK launched a new campaign on Shingles awareness, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Pahwa, explaining the scientific link between chickenpox and Shingles. The campaign films use everyday conversations between two friends to talk about shingles and the increased susceptibility of shingles in people with diabetes.