Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that celebrated aesthetics and narratives

Delhi: From innovative campaigns to compelling storytelling, ads strive to showcase creative brilliance and effective messaging.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by Supertails’, Godrej Properties, Punch, SOIE, Liberty shoes, Indriya and FabriCare.

Supertails’ bow-ntiful rap meow-ses over cat v/s dog debate

This year’s campaign brings a twist to the debate between cat-lovers and dog-lovers through a rap-battle that lets dogs and cats take the mic to settle the score themselves.

The Swag Sale features partnerships with more than 150 brands, boosted by collaborations with over 100 influencers in the pet care category. The brand film, created by Supertails’ in-house team in collaboration with Green Chutney Films, will be featured across YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

2. Godrej Properties captures ambiguity of real estate

Godrej Properties aimed to simplify the world of real estate by educating consumers about the right things to look out for and introduced a 9-year-old character – Diya.

As part of the campaign, the brand has released a digital video featuring 'Diya', a curious and uninhibited mind who embodies the consciousness of today’s home buyers – be it their joyful explorations, nervous excitement, or outright apprehensions.

The storyline uses a lens to narrate Diya’s quest to explore the world of real estate which starts with her parents buying a Godrej home. While the brand has her parents’ trust, her trust is a little more difficult to win. With a head full of curiosity, a heart full of optimism, and a mind devoid of any filters, she sets out to find out whether Godrej can be her dream home.

3. Punch addresses ‘Yeh trading ka scene kya hai?’ beginner questions

It’s Your Move to Make — is spread across 3 brand films that uncompromisingly reflect the realities of new traders. The first film covers the hesitation, uncertainty and excitement felt by beginners when they’re exploring trading. Using a real, relatable conversation, it builds on the insight that new traders always look to their peers for advice before they make the jump. The second film echoes the discouraging chatter around trading that is rampant on social media, and which can often become overwhelming for traders. The third film captures the anxiety, familial fears and societal stigma that loom over a first-time trader’s decision to get into trading.

4. SOIE celebrates mothers and their unconditional support

With this campaign, SOIE aims to elevate an emotion by establishing the power of a relationship and Weaving Deeper Bonds between a mother and daughter. It captures the dual journey of a mother who, after 20 years of nurturing her family, is stepping back into the professional world. It showcases the impact of mothers and their ability to make everything special and support their families unconditionally.

In this narrative, one sees a mother preparing for her new chapter, while her daughter reflects on how her mother’s presence and support has always been a source of inspiration and stability.

The DVC story; keeping the campaign thought of “Weaving Deeper Bonds” in a nutshell is about that Bond between a Mother and Daughter that grows through life stages, with a role reversal that takes place in their lives, with the daughter coming to a certain age.

5. Collective Creative Labs and Liberty Shoes showcase ‘desipan’ in new film

Set against the backdrop of Independence Day, the film showcases Liberty’s new range of shoes in a vibrant, celebratory environment. Collective Creative Labs has brought together people from various age groups, with a focus on the youth of India, to celebrate diversity of cultures.

Five artists MC Square, Riar Saab, Shilpa Rao, Karan Kanchan, and Killa K were brought onboard. The music is produced and composed by Kanchan. Collective Creative Labs took the reins of this campaign’s creative production. Collective Creative Labs is the production arm of Collective Artists Network.

6. Indriya celebrates Indian craftsmanship with ‘Kaarigari Stories’

The film captures pieces crafted at Indriya as an ode to Indian Kaarigari, reimagined in a contemporary style.

The film highlights creations such as the Swarna Varya necklace, which merges gold with intricate “wire kundan” and “chapai” scrollwork. The Lumiere necklace captures the essence of stardust with gemstones and a modern twist on the traditional “hansuli” design. The Gul Posh necklace is crafted from a 2500-year-old jewellery making technique fused with diamond innovations for a glimpse of craftsmanship beyond possibilities.

7. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt handle homely chaos with FabriCare

This campaign, directed by Karan Johar, under his banner Dharma 2.0 and conceptualised by 82.5 communications, aims to celebrate the essence of “Beauty that needs no protection” of FabriCare’s fabrics against the backdrop of everyday drama in homes.

Inspired by the insight that homes are filled with unexpected moments—be it spontaneous celebrations, lively parties, or simple daily mishaps—the campaign showcases how FabriCare’s fabric technology is built to endure it all.

The campaign features brand ambassadors, Kapoor and Bhatt presenting everyday scenarios that can cause chaos in a home, showing how FabriCare’s fabrics handle these situations.