Super 7 ads of the week: Ads that brought creative reality closer

New Delhi: Advertisements are constantly evolving with the changing audience, trying to garner attention with the deteriorating attention span.

This week, BestMediaInfo.com has included work done by Astroyogi, Parachute Advanced, Myntra, Noise, McCain, Oreo and Bajaj.

Astroyogi aims to guide Gen Z on life's crucial decisions

This campaign aims to speak directly to the GenZ audience, highlighting the importance of seeking guidance from professional astrology consultants for life's decisions.

The three-part video series showcases scenarios where young individuals face life choices. In the first video, two friends discuss career prospects. One advocates for the allure of foreign shores, while the other, guided by Astroyogi's insights, chooses to stay rooted in his motherland. This decision is swiftly validated when a promising job offer materialises.

The second video portrays a mother-daughter dialogue about marriage. While the mother pushes for a seemingly perfect match abroad, the daughter stands firm in her choice, backed by Astroyogi's forecast.

The third video aims to capture the nuances of modern relationships. A young woman, despite facing a rocky patch with her partner, holds onto hope inspired by Astroyogi's consultation. Her faith is rewarded when her boyfriend calls.

Parachute Advansed Jasmine backs athlete Jyothi Yarraji to #ShineBejhijak

Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil partnered with athlete Jyothi Yarraji aiming to support her ahead of her relay at the ongoing sporting event.

Parachute Advansed Jasmine has launched the #ShineBejhijak campaign with her. This partnership celebrates Yarraji’s journey beyond her athletic achievements, highlighting her roles as a daughter, loyal friend, and passionate painter; putting her heart into every role she plays.

‘Aapke Khushi Arjun Aa Gaye’ to get ‘Rakshabandhan Ready’ with Myntra

The first ad film opens to lively music, setting the scene for a Rakhi episode. Arjun Kapoor, determined to impress his fashionable sister Khushi, finds himself under her critical eye as she sighs over his minimal effort.

Arjun surprises Khushi by stepping out in a suave outfit from Myntra.

The second ad film opens with music, setting the stage for some classic sibling banter. Khushi, all smiles, wishes Arjun a happy Rakhi and reminds him to bring gifts. Arjun, exasperated, muses about how his sisters remember him only on Rakhi and ponders the monumental task of keeping six sisters happy with unique presents. He grumbles about the challenge, but then reveals his secret weapon this year: Myntra. The ad aims to playfully capture the sibling dynamic.

Both Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor had posted a video on their social handles a couple of days before the release of the ad film, titled "Aapke Khushi Arjun Ayenge,” hinting at a collaboration and informing their fans that they would be coming together for a project.

Noise encourages to embrace external noises to achieve success

Whether it is cheers, criticism, opinions, or feedback, the campaign focuses on how these external noises also shape an individual, making them stronger, more resilient, and ultimately more formidable.

“Made of Noise” aims to recognise the power of external voices. The campaign aims to emphasise that the interplay between internal and external noise is essential to personal growth, shaping who we are and what we achieve.

The "Made of Noise" campaign aims to celebrate the idea that we are all made by the sounds that surround us—every voice, positive or negative, contributes to our development and drives us toward success.

Conceptualised in-house, the campaign spotlights its brand ambassadors, who are showcased resonating their journey with the new brand message. While they echo the belief of "Listening to the Noise Within" to mark their success, at the same time, they have embraced external voices of encouragement and criticism to pave their path for growth and milestones.

With a voiceover by Taapsee Pannu, the film showcases the ambassadors as they navigate the pressure from the outside world and how they harness it to achieve success.

McCain highlights charm of cosy rain, curates special playlist

The campaign captures the pairing of a steaming cup of tea with McCain snacks. The campaign is a celebration of the monsoon season. Central to the campaign is a digital film portraying a family enjoying a blissful rainy day.

The campaign also featured a lively social media brand banter where over 30 ecommerce brands engaged in conversations. The interaction also included a social media contest and bite-sized content by influencers like @hungrymahi and @diningwithdhoot.

https://www.instagram.com/hungrymahi/

https://www.instagram.com/diningwithdhoot/

In addition to digital and social media elements, the campaign includes DOOH advertisements, enhanced with weather API technology. These "Weatherboards," connected to a weather app, deliver real-time weather updates to commuters and shoppers, informing them of upcoming showers and helping them plan their day.

Radio partnerships with stations across 11 cities was also a part of the campaign's reach. A curated Spotify Monsoon Mix Playlist was also launched aimed to make the audience enjoy McCain snacks on a rainy day.

Oreo diffuses parents-child tension by staying playful

Oreo has launched a new campaign with its philosophy, ‘Stay Playful’.

This time, the campaign tackles the scenario of how seemingly simple conversations between parents and children can unintentionally escalate into arguments. Oreo has introduced "Gibberish - Your reason to #StayPlayful!"—a way to defuse those tense moments.

The campaign’s centerpiece is an ad film, crafted by Leo Burnett, featuring a father-daughter duo. The film demonstrates how playful sounds and gestures can diffuse tension.

Bajaj motivates to ‘Chala Apni’ and break norms

The company revealed that with the recent transition from the brand’s ‘Definitely Male’ platform to a more modern and inclusive space of “Definitely Daring,’ comes the newest communication message – Chala Apni.

The new film aims to dare people to follow what they feel is right, dare to take a stand, dare to break shackles, norms, status-quos and possibly some egos.

>