Super 7 Ad: Cashify, OPPO, Crocs, and more tap emotion, nostalgia, and humour

New Delhi: June’s last week’s top campaigns showcase emotion-led storytelling across categories. Cashify rethinks wedding gifting with ‘Phone Wala Shagun’, while Hint’s love story continues mid-air with a twist. While OPPO India channels vintage charm in a Ranbir Kapoor-led teaser, and Crocs blends K-drama with Bollywood in a monsoon romance. Myntra spotlights beauty and fashion mishaps through fast-paced comedy, and Foxtale brings together Neena Gupta and Orry for a cross-generational take on skincare and self-expression.

Here’s a round-up of the ad films that made headlines.

Cashify’s ‘Phone Wala Shagun’ turns old phones into wedding gifts

Cashify reimagines Indian wedding traditions with its humorous new campaign ‘Phone Wala Shagun’, where old smartphones replace cash-filled envelopes. Set against a lively shaadi backdrop, the film nudges viewers to see unused phones as valuable assets, not clutter. Created with Dhindora Media, the campaign aims to make phone resale a mainstream, reflexive habit, especially during festive upgrade seasons.

Love takes flight in Lowe Lintas’ new campaign for Hint, Bade Aaram Se

Hint’s latest campaign, created by Lowe Lintas, takes forward the romantic escapade of Vikram and Priya from last year’s ‘Bhagakar Le Jaunga’. This time, love quite literally takes flight—Priya’s father tries to separate the couple by whisking her away in a jet, only to discover Vikram as the surprise pilot. With signature humour and cinematic flair, the film reinforces Hint’s playful identity and continues to build its brand world through bold storytelling.

Casio celebrates 60 years of calculators with ‘The Calculator India Trusts’ campaign

To mark six decades since launching its first electronic calculator, Casio India has unveiled a nostalgic new campaign that highlights the emotional and functional role of calculators across generations. Titled “The Calculator India Trusts”, the film, produced by Backlot Films and directed by Vishal Gupta portrays the brand as a trusted companion through school exams, business decisions, and everyday moments. The campaign is live across digital platforms and retail touchpoints, with a special focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

OPPO India channels retro spirit with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Live the Aawara Life’ campaign

OPPO India has kicked off its Reno14 Series promotion with a nostalgic-meets-modern teaser campaign featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Inspired by the iconic ‘Aawara Hoon’, the campaign reinterprets the free-spirited charm of the past for today’s audience. The teaser blends vintage visuals with modern flair and introduces the Reno14’s 3.5X Telephoto Portrait Camera. Kapoor’s character reflects spontaneity, emotion, and connection — echoing the smartphone’s core message.

Crocs Blends K-Drama Charm with Bollywood Romance in Monsoon Campaign

Crocs has unveiled a pan-Asian monsoon campaign featuring South Korean star Chae Soobin and Indian actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Crafted by Kulfi Collective, the short film fuses K-drama aesthetics with Bollywood flair through an “enemies-to-lovers” storyline set in the rain. The film uses Crocs’ monsoon-ready footwear and Jibbitz™ charms as symbols of personal connection and style.

Myntra’s M-Now campaign turns beauty emergencies into comedy

Myntra’s latest campaign for its express delivery service, M-Now, uses humour to tackle everyday fashion and beauty emergencies. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the films feature Vihaan Samat, Sumukhi Suresh, Sakshi Shivdasani, and Ayesha Kanga in quirky situations where M-Now’s 30-minute delivery saves the day.

One ad is set in a courtroom with characters needing quick outfit fixes, while another shows a police station scene where makeup essentials are urgently ordered. The campaign runs across digital platforms in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

Foxtale’s new ad explores beauty across generations with Neena Gupta and Orry

Foxtale’s latest ad film features a light and honest conversation between actor Neena Gupta and social media personality Orry. Set in a dressing room before a shoot, the two talk about skincare habits, beauty routines, and how their views differ across generations.

Neena Gupta shares her simple skincare tips like using sunscreen and getting facials, while Orry talks about his love for Foxtale’s Super Glow Face Wash. The two joke around and exchange lines like “Your glow is your story,” showing how different personalities can still connect over self-care.

