Sourav Gangoogly spares no one in latest Google campaign

New Delhi: Google has dropped its latest campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly as Sourav Gangoogly.

Launched during IPL 2025, the campaign features the ‘Googly’ feature which gamifies trivia on Google, challenging users with questions that unlock virtual runs, merchandise, and a shot at meeting cricketers.

The campaign film stars cricketers Virender Sehwag, Anil Kumble, Mohammed Kaif, Shane Watson, and Eoin Morgan — all ambushed by Gangoogly’s bizarre queries at the most unexpected times.

The film shows Sehwag being quizzed on Christmas carols, Kumble fielding midnight calls about KL Rahul, and Kaif being chased in an auto-rickshaw by Ganguly.

The campaign is conceptualised by Bare Bones Collective.

Watch the campaign: